Oklahoma County Commissioners To Decide On $25,000,000 Agenda Item Involving Barry Switzer's Nonprofit

Oklahoma County commissioners are considering giving up to $25,000,000 in federal COVID-19 money to Barry Switzer's nonprofit that trains search and rescue dogs. However, at least one commissioner says he's voting against the proposal.

County commissioners Brian Maughan - R, Carrie Blumert - D, and Kevin Calvey -R each talked with News 9's Storme Jones individually and praised Switzer’s organization, but told News 9 they were surprised to see the Monday agenda item.

County Clerk David Hooten is the one who added this proposal to the agenda.

Hooten is running for state treasurer and Barry Switzer has donated the maximum amount of $2,900 to Hooten's campaign.

Switzer has also appeared in the candidate’s "Rootin for Hooten" campaign ads.

Switzer's Ground Zero Emergency Training Center has helped provide search and rescue dogs to 42 different first responder agencies. However, Hooten is dreaming bigger, claiming he reached out to the organization to discuss a multi-million-dollar partnership.

Hooten first brought up the idea in July of last year, to give Switzer's nonprofit up to $25,000,000 in federal COVID-19 funding.

In an interview with News 9 Saturday, Hooten denied any connection between the donation and his push for county funding for Switzer's nonprofit.

The county commissioners say they are likely going to vote against the measure.

“I’m not going to vote for it Monday, because we don’t have any proof it’s an item we can use this money for,” said Board Chairman Maughan.

“Ground Zero Foundation does great work,” Calvey said. “I was surprised to see this item on our agenda, as it is premature at this time to vote on (American Rescue Plan Act) grant applications. We are developing a grant application process as we speak for the many worthy local nonprofits who are potential grant recipients for Oklahoma County ARPA funds.”

“This is an incredible organization, but not something we should be spending county ARPA money on,” Blumert said.

The County Commission meeting begins at 9 a.m. Monday.