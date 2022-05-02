ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Adoptions fees are $25 during Empty The Shelters event

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – You can give a shelter animal a forever home this week at a reduced price.

The Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees. This week the fee is $25. Eight area shelters are participating. The goal is to empty the shelters.

The Empty The Shelters event runs through Sunday. Click here for more information.

FOX 2

Missing Missouri teens left in a stolen car

Police are asking the public to help find two missing teens that ran away together in a stolen car. They believe that Dakota Price, 16, and Anthony Lorffle, 15, may have traveled outside of Lincoln County.
TROY, MO
