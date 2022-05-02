Adoptions fees are $25 during Empty The Shelters event
ST. LOUIS – You can give a shelter animal a forever home this week at a reduced price.
The Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees. This week the fee is $25. Eight area shelters are participating. The goal is to empty the shelters.
The Empty The Shelters event runs through Sunday. Click here for more information.
