ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Stranger randomly punches Asian woman in caught-on-camera NYC attack

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJBN6_0fQMz9wr00

A stranger randomly slugged an Asian woman in a shocking caught-on-video attack in Chelsea that is being investigated as a possible hate crime, cops said.

The 68-year-old victim was crossing the street at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and West 19th Street around 8:50 a.m. April 24 when the male attacker suddenly comes up behind her, footage released early Monday shows.

The woman then runs back in the other direction, holding her arm out in an attempt to keep the assailant away, before the brute chases her and punches her in the torso — knocking her to the ground in the middle of the street, the clip shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TwqNG_0fQMz9wr00
The man suspected of randomly slugging an Asian woman.
NYPD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BmnUs_0fQMz9wr00
The woman ran back in the other direction, holding her arm out in an attempt to keep the assailant away.
NYPD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04vOin_0fQMz9wr00
The suspect, who didn’t say a word during the attack, ran off.
NYPD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VxRIl_0fQMz9wr00
The brute chased her and punched her in the torso — knocking her to the ground in the middle of the street.
NYPD

The suspect, who didn’t say a word during the attack, ran off, police said.

The victim was taken to Lenox Health Greenwich Village Hospital with bruised ribs and back pain, cops said.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the crime.

Police were still looking for the assailant Monday morning.

Comments / 1

Related
Black Enterprise

Man Visiting NYC Threw Girlfriend to Ground Before Being Shot in Broad Daylight

A man visiting New York City from Virginia was reportedly brawling with his girlfriend in the street before he was fatally shot in the head on Sunday afternoon. Ronald Thomas, 27, was killed sitting in a white Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 around 12:15 p.m.Sunday, The New York Post reported. Eyewitnesses told police that Thomas was fighting with his girlfriend and “threw her to the ground” right before he died.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
Daily News

Gunman opens fire at Bronx smoke shop, killing intended target and wounding two bystanders, one critically

A gunman opened fire at a Bronx smoke shop early Tuesday, killing his intended target and wounding two bystanders, one critically. The killer shot up Zubaidi #2 Grocery on E. Burnside Ave. near the Grand Concourse about 12:45 a.m., according to cops. He fired from outside the shop, then stepped inside and continued shooting, police said. His target, a 31-year-old man, was struck in the head ...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Chelsea, NY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenwich Village#Violent Crime#Asian#Hate Crimes Task Force
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy