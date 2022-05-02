ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Greyhound racing nearing its end in the U.S. after long slide; S.D.’s tracks closed in mid-1990s

By Todd Epp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — The greyhounds are racing again in Dubuque, Iowa, but after a shortened season ends in May, there will be only three tracks left in the country. Later this...

B102.7

Guatemalan Police Arrest Duo for Dealing Drugs in South Dakota

A pair of men from Mexico suspected of trafficking drugs in Sioux Falls are behind bars in Guatemala. According to Border Report, Mario Castro Covarrubias and Melecio Rodriguez Medina were taken into custody Sunday by officers of the Guatemalan National Police at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City as they arrived on a flight from Mexico.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Look At This Breathtaking South Dakota Lake House For Sale

Summer is just around the corner in South Dakota. That means the sunny days at the lake are about to commence!. Part of this summer lake adventure includes traveling to your favorite South Dakota destination. However, wouldn't it be awesome if you didn't have to drive anywhere since the lake would be right in your own backyard? Well, do I have the house for you! Plus, it's only a 45 minute quick trip from Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Cops Say Lock Em’ Up

Car theft is becoming an increasing problem in and around the Sioux Falls area. The primary reason why is because residents keep leaving their car keys in unlocked vehicles. Hearing that news makes me think about the 1991 motion picture "City Slickers" with Billy Crystal. A group of yuppie men in the midst of a mid-life crisis decide to go on a cattle drive. One night while out on the range, they discover Curly, (Jack Palance) their guide had a heart attack and passed away, and one of the characters, Phil, played by actor Daniel Stern said this classic line..."The man ate bacon at every meal, you can't do that!"
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Suicides hit record highs in S.D. in 2021, data shows

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to provisional data released in April from South Dakota Suicide Prevention (SDSP), the state recorded a total of 198 suicide deaths in 2021, the highest amount since tracking has been in place. A further look at the data shows that 60 of the...
POLITICS
CBS Minnesota

‘Who Else Is Going To Do It?’: MN Doctor Travels To SD To Work At Its Sole Abortion Clinic

Originally published on CBS News on April 20, before the reported draft opinion that suggests SCOTUS could overturn Roe V. Wade. SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (CBS News) — Dr. Sarah Traxler works at the only abortion clinic in the state of South Dakota, but she lives hours away in Minnesota. Her trip involves a flight from Minneapolis to Sioux Falls, an escort at the airport for security reasons and a 20-minute drive to the clinic — all before her first patient. It’s a commute she’s done monthly for the past seven years. “I sort of feel at some level if I don’t do it...
MINNESOTA STATE
