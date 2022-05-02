ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 1-7): Phathom FDA Decision, Pfizer, Vertex Pharma Lead Earnings News, Ophthalmology Conference Presentations, And More

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Biotech stocks are going through a lean patch amid the broader market weakness. The unfolding week has several catalysts, including earnings, regulatory decisions and clinical data presentations. Biotech stocks posted weekly declines yet again in the week ending April 29, taking cues from the weak broader market sentiment. Big...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-05-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $10.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Prefers These 2 Semiconductor Stocks

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI has been getting destroyed. When asked about indie Semiconductor, Inc. INDI, he said: "The only two semis in that space that you want to own are NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI and ON Semiconductor Corporation ON." Cramer...
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Study Shows Omicron As Severe As Previous COVID Variants: Reuters

A large U.S. study has found that the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus is intrinsically as severe as previous variants, unlike assumptions made in earlier studies that it was more transmissible but less severe, Reuters report. "We found that the risks of hospitalization and mortality were nearly identical between...
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday's session saw 211 companies set new 52-week lows. S&P Global SPGI is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. Performance Shipping PSHG was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. Spero Therapeutics SPRO's stock...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Big Pharma#Phathom Fda Decision#Molecular Partners Ag#Moln#Amgen Inc#Amgn#Nektar Therapeutics Nktr#Vaxxinity Inc#Vaxx#Pes#Epns#Esmo#Breast Cancer Congress#Evolution Design
Benzinga

4 Ways To Profit Off A Falling Stock Market

With the extreme volatility of the S&P 500's 12.1% 2022 correction, many investors are worried about where the stock market is headed next. For traders that believe the recent dip is merely the beginning of a much larger downturn, here are some potential ways to profit from a market downturn.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Preview Of NiSource's Earnings

NiSource NI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-05-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that NiSource will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77. NiSource bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Resolute Forest Products Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates

Resolute Forest Products RFP RFP reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 8.3% year-on-year to $945 million, missing the consensus of $1.27 billion. Adjusted EPS of $2.26 missed the analyst consensus of $2.48. Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 21.7% Y/Y to $36 million. The operating margin was 24.8%, and operating...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Benzinga

Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Apple Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share. On Friday, Apple will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.23 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ZBRA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Zebra Technologies. The company has an average price target of $522.5 with a high of $620.00 and a low of $400.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Waters Corp Shares Are Surging Today

Waters Corp WAT reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 16% year-on-year in CC to $690.6 million, above the consensus of $632.8 million. Sales into the pharmaceutical market increased 19% in CC, sales into the industrial market increased 17% in CC, and sales into the academic and government markets increased 4% in CC.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Coherus BioSciences Q1 Earnings

Coherus BioSciences CHRS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 05:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Coherus BioSciences missed estimated earnings by 108.33%, reporting an EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-0.48. Revenue was down $22.92 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

CareDx: Q1 Earnings Insights

CareDx CDNA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CareDx missed estimated earnings by 160.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was up $12.02 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Universal Display: Q1 Earnings Insights

Universal Display OLED reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:08 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Universal Display beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $0.98. Revenue was up $16.47 million from the same...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cannabis Stock Movers For May 5, 2022

MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 8.62% at $0.01. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.98% at $0.12. RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 11.34% at $0.86. Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed down 11.27% at $2.88. Origin Agritech SEED shares closed down 10.83% at $8.56. GrowGeneration GRWG shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
40K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy