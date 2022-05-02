The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 1-7): Phathom FDA Decision, Pfizer, Vertex Pharma Lead Earnings News, Ophthalmology Conference Presentations, And More

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share. On Friday, Apple will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.23 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO