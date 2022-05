New data from Clearwater-based moving and storage company PODS suggests people are moving to Central Florida in droves. The company recently analyzed data from nearly half a million moves during 2021 and early 2022, and determined that the No. 1 destination for PODS customers, in terms of more people moving in than out, was the Sarasota area. Tampa Bay came in at No. 4, Ocala at No. 5 and Orlando at No. 9.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO