FDNY: Ion batteries caused 3-alarm fire store, apartments in Sunset Park

An early morning three-alarm fire in Sunset Park displaced multiple residents, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY responded to 5401 Seventh Ave. early Monday and for a located on the first floor of the building.

The fire was upgraded to three alarms after it engulfed the entire building. The entire first floor of the building was destroyed. Officials said the building was a grocery store that also sold e-bikes.

Smoke filled apartments just before 7 a.m. It took over 100 firefighters to get the fire under control and evacuate the building. One minor injury to a civilian and one minor injury to a firefighter were reported.

People were waiting outside for hours, some wrapped in blankets and still in their pajamas as firefighters battled the flames. An exact number of displaced residents was not immediately available.

FDNY members say the fire was caused by ion batteries in electric scooters and bikes that were found in the building.