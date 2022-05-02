ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

How to watch the Stanley Cup playoffs on ESPN and ESPN2

By ESPN
abc11.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL season returned to ESPN for the 2021-22 season, and now it's time for the Stanley Cup playoffs. ESPN and ESPN2 will be broadcasting first- and second-round games, with one conference finals series on ESPN and the...

abc11.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Colorado and Nashville square off begin the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Avalanche -369, Predators +285; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Nashville Predators to start the Western Conference first round. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Predators went 3-2 against the Avalanche in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on May 3, the Avalanche won 7-2. Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with two goals.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Yeo fired as coach of Flyers, was 17-36-7 after replacing Vigneault

Philadelphia missed playoffs for second straight season. Mike Yeo was fired as coach of the Philadelphia Flyers. "I met with Mike yesterday and I advised him he won't be our head coach for next season," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said Tuesday. "We dealt Mike a really tough hand. He's a good coach. I thought he did a really good job under the circumstances. He kept our players competing and playing hard to the end."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
FOX Sports

Rangers and Penguins meet begin the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Rangers -139, Penguins +117; over/under is 6. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Rangers host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Pittsburgh Penguins to start the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers went 3-2 against the Penguins during the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on May 3, the Penguins won 4-3 in overtime. Jake Guentzel led the Penguins with two goals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Game Haus

2022 NHL Round 1 Playoff Predictions

The 2022 NHL Playoffs are finally here, featuring eight exciting matchups. Here are the 2022 NHL Round 1 Playoff Predictions. The first-round series between the Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes will be extremely difficult to predict. The Boston Bruins have the more experienced team while the Hurricanes have the Bruins’ number this year and are a better overall team. The main X-Factor in this series is the Hurricanes’ goaltending. Prior to the postseason, both Hurricanes were injured, leaving them with a big question mark in net. It is expected that Antti Raanta will be back to start the series but the question of whether Freddie Andersen will make his return is still in the air. Despite this, The Hurricanes should be able to take down the Bruins ever so narrowly.
NHL
FOX Sports

Panthers host the Capitals to open the NHL Playoffs

LINE: Panthers -248, Capitals +203; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Panthers host series opener. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Washington Capitals to begin the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Capitals went 3-2 against the Panthers in the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on May 3, the Capitals won 4-2.
SUNRISE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn2#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Abc#Espn Espn2#Espn Tampa Bay#Espn2 St Louis#Espn Los Angeles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NHL Thursday bets: Six props for tonight's playoff action

We had a profitable night of hockey plays here last night, and now it's all about building on that momentum. Tonight's NHL Stanley Cup playoffs will see four Game 2s. The locations and situations are mostly the same, with some built-in narratives for teams that need to get a win.
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Playoffs 2022: Joe Thornton among potential record-breakers

Records are meant to be broken. Unless they’ve been set by Wayne Gretzky. Many of the NHL records held by “The Great One” sure seem unbreakable. Others, however, could soon fall thanks to Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby and players who continue to rewrite the record books. With...
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche vs. Predators: 2022 First-Round Playoff Preview

After 82 gruelling regular-season games, the Colorado Avalanche‘s journey toward hockey’s biggest prize begins Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators in the first round of the 2022 NHL Playoffs. This series is a tale of two teams on opposite sides of the Western Conference spectrum. The Avalanche finished as the top seed, while the Predators slipped into the final wild card slot after blowing a lead to the Arizona Coyotes in the last game of the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

CAPITALS HEAD COACH PETER LAVIOLETTE GIVES BIG UPDATE ON OVECHKIN'S STATUS FOR GAME 1

The Washington Capitals will open their playoff schedule on Tuesday night in Florida as they take on the Panthers for the first-time ever in the post-season. There was some concern that captain Alexander Ovechkin may not be able to play Game 1 after suffering an upper-body injury on April 24th, but according to Capitals Head Coach Peter Laviolette, the 36-year-old will be in the lineup.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy