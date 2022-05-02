ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Amber Alert issued after 17-year-old abducted in Winston-Salem, police say

fox46.com
 3 days ago

Amber Alert issued after 17-year-old abducted in Winston-Salem, police say.

www.fox46.com

FOX8 News

Woman shot overnight in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Police say that officers went to the 4300-block of Old Walkertown Road at around 1:46 a.m. Saturday morning, in response to reports of the discharging of a firearm. Officers say that when they […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man arrested after armed robbery, high-speed vehicle pursuit, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was charged on Wednesday in connection to an armed robbery and multi-jurisdictional vehicle pursuit, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Isaac Jamal McIntyre, 24, of Winston-Salem was arrested after police got a call at 11:02 a.m. reporting an armed robbery in progress at SM Communications on […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Man shot in the head in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a person was shot in the head on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Winston-Salem police say they came to the 2200 block of Pleasant Street at 5:16 p.m. when they were told about a reported shooting. At the scene, police say they […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

NC woman charged with murder after fatal hit-and-run, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — An NC woman is facing a murder charge after allegedly running over and killing a man with her car, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Police say that on April 24., Khaleeta George Gethers, 28, “deliberately” struck Jarod Perry, 20, with her car on the 3500-block of Boone Trail. Police say […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

