Barry, IL

Thief dumps SUV in Barry, swipes pickup truck

By David C.L. Bauer
 3 days ago
Pike County authorities are reminding people to lock their vehicles and keep the keys out of reach of crooks who will take advantage of opportunity. (NoahBryant/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PITTSFIELD — Pike County authorities are reminding people to lock their vehicles and keep the keys out of reach of crooks who will take advantage of opportunity.

Deputies investigating the theft of a Ford F-150 pickup truck Thursday from the 1000 block of Decatur Street in Barry found a sport utility vehicle abandoned near the town's swimming pool. The SUV had been stolen from Hannibal, Missouri, that morning. Deputies also determined whoever took the pickup truck also apparently went through another vehicle and broke into a garage.

The pickup truck was found later that day in Hannibal.

The sheriff's department, Hannibal Police and Illinois State Police are investigating. Sheriff David Greenwood said anyone who might have seen something suspicious about 8 a.m. Thursday can call the sheriff's department at  217-285-5011 or Pike County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-285-1500.

"I know we live mostly in small towns and rural areas here in Pike County, but always lock the doors of your vehicles, remove your keys or key fobs from your vehicle and do not leave valuables in them," he said. "These crimes are crimes of opportunity where criminals go from car to car, pulling on door handles until they find one that is open."

WTWO/WAWV

1 flown to hospital, 1 dead after head-on crash in Illinois

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is dead and another was flown to a hospital following a head-on collision in Clay County, Illinois. Illinois State Police report the crash on Ingraham Lane, also known as County Road 1600 N., happened at approximately 1:01 p.m. Wednesday. The location is just east of Ingraham, Ill. in […]
CLAY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Shooting victim identified

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old Decatur man has been identified after he was killed in a shooting over the weekend. Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the man as Ernest Durham. Durham and two other people were shot Saturday night in the 700 block of West Grand Avenue, which resulted in Durham losing his […]
DECATUR, IL
Jacksonville, IL
