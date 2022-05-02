Thief dumps SUV in Barry, swipes pickup truck

Pike County authorities are reminding people to lock their vehicles and keep the keys out of reach of crooks who will take advantage of opportunity. (NoahBryant/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PITTSFIELD — Pike County authorities are reminding people to lock their vehicles and keep the keys out of reach of crooks who will take advantage of opportunity.

Deputies investigating the theft of a Ford F-150 pickup truck Thursday from the 1000 block of Decatur Street in Barry found a sport utility vehicle abandoned near the town's swimming pool. The SUV had been stolen from Hannibal, Missouri, that morning. Deputies also determined whoever took the pickup truck also apparently went through another vehicle and broke into a garage.

The pickup truck was found later that day in Hannibal.

The sheriff's department, Hannibal Police and Illinois State Police are investigating. Sheriff David Greenwood said anyone who might have seen something suspicious about 8 a.m. Thursday can call the sheriff's department at 217-285-5011 or Pike County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-285-1500.

"I know we live mostly in small towns and rural areas here in Pike County, but always lock the doors of your vehicles, remove your keys or key fobs from your vehicle and do not leave valuables in them," he said. "These crimes are crimes of opportunity where criminals go from car to car, pulling on door handles until they find one that is open."