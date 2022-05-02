ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Top Football Tweets: There were fireworks at Goodison

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were fireworks for Everton both inside and outside of Goodison this weekend. The Merseyside club pulled off a dramatic win against Chelsea to boost their hopes of Premier League survival, after fans let off fireworks outside Chelsea's hotel. Elsewhere, Carlo Ancelotti completed a grand slam, Coventry United women...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Man City v Newcastle: What does the form show?

Manchester City have lost just one of their last 28 league games against Newcastle (W23 D4), going down 2-1 at St James’ Park in January 2019. Newcastle have never won a Premier League game at Etihad Stadium (D2 L14), losing each of their last 12 visits to the ground. Their last away win against Manchester City was at Maine Road in September 2000, with Alan Shearer scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Match of the Day: Top 10 - managerial rivalries

On this week's edition of the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discuss the best managerial rivalries, past and present, in English football. Former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini makes the list for his rivalry with Alan Pardew, and so does current...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: City leads Madrid 4-3 in Champions League semis

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. REAL MADRID vs. MANCHESTER CITY (3-4) Manchester City will look to fend off another Real Madrid comeback to return to the Champions League final and keep alive its hopes of winning the competition for the first time. City won the first leg of the semifinals 4-3 in a wild match at Etihad Stadium last week. Madrid is trying to reach the final for the first time since 2018, when the Spanish team won its 13th European Cup title. Madrid rallied past Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and defending champion Chelsea in the quarterfinals. With Karim Benzema enjoying his best season with 42 goals, scoring hasn’t been a problem for Madrid, which has 22 goals in its last eight games in all competitions. City should be stronger defensively with Joao Cancelo having served his one-game European suspension and fellow full back Kyle Walker returning to training after an ankle injury. City manager Pep Guardiola was forced to use a center back, John Stones, at right back in the first leg, with center midfielder Fernandinho finishing the game there after Stones came off injured. City also eliminated Madrid in 2020, though that was at the last-16 stage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Europa Conference League: Roma v Leicester City

James Maddison and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are fit to face Roma as Leicester travel to the Stadio Olimpico for Thursday's Europa Conference League semi-final second leg. The pair were absent from Sunday's 3-1 defeat by Tottenham. Meanwhile, Jamie Vardy is available but Ryan Bertrand and Wilfred Ndidi remain out with knee...
SOCCER
BBC

Wales women confirm World Cup warm-up Test in Canada in August

Wales women will travel to Canada this summer as part of their Rugby World Cup preparations. They will take part in a week's training camp before taking on the Canucks in Halifax on 27 August. Wales finished third in the recent Six Nations, their best finish in the tournament since...
RUGBY
BBC

Swansea City: Championship club reports £4.6m loss

Swansea City reported a pre-tax loss of £4.6m in their accounts for the year ending 31 July, 2021. This compares to a profit of £2.7m in the previous year and a loss of £7m in the year ending 31 July, 2019. Turnover at the Championship club was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

New Zealand include IPL players in squad for England Test series

New Zealand have named an enlarged 20-player squad for the three-Test tour of England which begins on 2 June. The five players at the Indian Premier League, including captain Kane Williamson plus pace bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee, are included. But they are set to miss both warm-up games...
WORLD

