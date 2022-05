The Rocket has landed in St. George, and with him hopefully a FerryHawks win, to boot. Seven-time Cy Young Award winner and former New York Yankees All-Star Roger Clemens graced the field at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park on Monday, where his son Kacy Clemens and teammates were getting in a practice ahead of Tuesday’s home opener. The FerryHawks have struggled to an 0-9 start out of the gate, but hope to crack the winning column when they host the Lexington Legends (5-5) with ace pitcher Julio Teheran (0-0, 1.04 era) on the bump.

