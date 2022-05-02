ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Tomorrow is Election Day in the Knox County Primary Election

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow is Election Day in the Knox County Primary Election. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. – 8...

WBIR

Incumbents prevail in several controversial East Tennessee primaries

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee voters gathered at polling places Tuesday to cast ballots deciding who would run in the August general elections. Some primaries drew attention because of controversial candidates, including county commission and district attorney races in Sevier County and the sheriff's race in Monroe County.
WATE

Spangler beats Jones in Knox County sheriff's race

Sheriff Tom Spangler has been re-elected as Knox County Sheriff, barring any write-in candidates between now and August. Officials for the Republican Party called the race for Spangler around 9 p.m. when votes returned were 2 to 1 in Spangler’s favor.
WATE

Taxes, road projects, deputy pay: Here’s what’s expected to be in the Knox County budget address

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Details have been released regarding Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ upcoming budget address. In an interview with WATE, Knox County Chief Financial Officer Chris Caldwell said several topics will be presented during Thursday’s address including Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputies’ pay, road paving projects, mental health news, and school-related issues.
WDEF

Matt Hullender concedes Mayor’s race

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Matt Hullender issued this statement conceding the Hamilton County Mayor’s Primary race on Tuesday. Hullander said, “The voters spoke tonight and I am grateful for the opportunity the past few months have provided. We stayed true to our promise of staying positive. We weren’t deterred by the attack ads, lies or skewed polling in the final days of this campaign. I’m grateful for the many volunteers who shared this campaign with me. I’ll never forget all you’ve done. One thing I’ve learned is that truth and integrity go hand in hand. Both of those are intact for me and I’ll sleep well tonight knowing the future is in far bigger hands than mine.”
