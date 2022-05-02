ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

1 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at party with 200 people in North Carolina

By Gilat Melamed
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fR0wu_0fQMt3IP00

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed and three others hurt during a shooting early Sunday morning at a party near Clinton, North Carolina.

Deputies said it happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Veteran’s Lane , which is just southeast of Clinton.

Octavia Parker said it was her cousin who was shot and killed during the party he hosted.

“Everybody’s just trying to figure out why,” Parker said.

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Clinton party of 200

She told CBS 17 he was in his late 20s, and while he was younger than her, he often felt like a big brother.

“He was always trying to keep everybody on the right path,” Parker said. “That was one of my favorite cousins.”

The sheriff’s office has not officially identified the victim. CBS 17 reached out to a spokesperson late Sunday night and is waiting to hear back.

Deputies said one person was in critical condition, and two others were treated for injuries.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, about 200 people were gathered at a private party at a building at the Kirtwood Park pool.

Nancy Miller lives next door and woke up from the sound of gunshots.

“I knew it was a loud party, but I didn’t know it was gonna cost somebody’s life,” she said. “That was terrible.”

The sheriff’s office said the party had private security and that most of the people were gone once deputies arrived.

“I know a lot of people is not gonna say what happened or feel like they have to help, but I just wish people that loved him just show his mom support the way he showed them support,” Parker said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 13

Terry
3d ago

Need to raise the punishment for the killing and make people scared to do so

Reply(2)
16
tod black
3d ago

I remember the good old days when parties were fun.Now apparently a nice bottle of wine isn't all you bring.

Reply
4
Rayne
3d ago

Good luck. Apparently the code of the streets and such is the reason so many murders go unsolved. I hope anyone who knows who did this gets a surge of morals and a conscience to help detectives solve this.

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Clinton, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, NC
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Private Party#Violent Crime#Cbs
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

42K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy