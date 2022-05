CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 934 active COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday. There have been seven deaths since the last report, with a total of 6,879 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Older West Virginians are driving the current seven-day infection rate, with those 71 and older accounting for 213 cases, or 15.86%; and those 61-70 accounting for 203 cases, or 15.12%. The latest seven-day rate also is skewed heavily toward women, with females accounting for 57% of infections in that time frame.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO