It was all right there for the 2021 Indianapolis Colts. After starting the season 0-3 and 3-5, they battled back into playoff position at 9-7 through the first 16 games. Even with a Week 17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, all they needed to do was defeat the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars that have now picked No. 1 overall in each of the last two NFL drafts to clinch a spot in the postseason.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO