Staffing shortages threaten to throw cold water on summer travel

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
A Dollar Tree manager in Bremen, Indiana was fired from their job after posting a controversial sign outside of the store last week. The sign apologized for the store being closed, and then called out the teenage workers at the store.
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Shanghai’s 25 million residents have endured an extreme COVID lockdown for nearly a month—and now a new nightmarish topic is trending on Weibo, the country’s Twitter-like social media platform.
Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
Dateline’s Keith Morrison is lending his buttery smooth narration to the latest sleep story on the Calm app. The full story, called “The Curious Case of the Overnight Oats,” is streaming now.May 4, 2022.
Melissa Albin was at a park playing with her children near her home in Lyndhurst, Ohio, last summer when she noticed a stranger watching her intently. “Finally she came up to me and she said, ‘I’m really sorry if this is weird, but I’ve been looking at the mole on the back of your arm and I’m wondering if you ever had it checked out,’’ Albin, 37, recalled in an interview with TODAY.
About two-thirds of Americans take at least one prescription per day, with 8 in 10 saying the cost of drugs is unreasonable. NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with tips to lower your bill.May 4, 2022.
As inflation rises, consumers are getting less bang for their buck across all kinds of industries, but in some cases they’re also getting less of the product they paid for. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY to explain the trend, called shrinkflation, and how to spot it.May 5, 2022.
Chef Mario Carbone of the lauded eponymous New York City restaurant, Carbone, is joining TODAY to share two classic Italian appetizers: He shows us how to make crispy, cheesy mozzarella en carrozza and mini meatballs with a sweet and sour sauce. Homemade pesto adds a fresh, herbaceous note to this...
A Virgin Atlantic flight from London to New York was turned around Monday after it was determined that the pairing of pilots did not meet airline regulations. The flight, from Heathrow Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport, was turned around after less than an hour in the air. A...
The Omicron variants may burn themselves out in the next couple of months and the Delta variant might re-emerge, researchers claim. While Delta wiped out the variants that preceded it, Omicron has not eliminated Delta, said researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel. After the original SARS-CoV-2 virus...
