ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Kendrick Lamar, Dave Free’s PgLang Launch Sneakers With Converse

By Obi Anyanwu
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eF13k_0fQMqtqd00

Click here to read the full article.

Kendrick Lamar season is fast approaching.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper sent the music world into excitement recently with the announcement of his next album, “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” which will be released on May 13. But ahead of the release of his fifth album, PgLang, Lamar’s multidisciplinary service company with his business partner Dave Free, is launching collaboration sneakers with Converse exclusively on Pg-Lang.com and Converse .com.

More from WWD

Dave Free, Lamar’s longtime collaborator, said he and Lamar partnered on the design with Converse, but the entire PgLang team eventually put their touches on the design. Free regards Converse sneakers as a staple element to Los Angeles street culture and a style that stands the test of time.

“We’ve designed shoes together in the past,” Free said about working with Lamar on the sneakers. “The Chuck 70 and Pro Leather still has elements from those shoes. We learned a lot from that process of what not to do and took a stab at a new take.”

The Chuck 70 pair sports an off-white upper, neutral logo patch and PgLang branding, while the Pro Leather has a white and neutral color pattern on the upper and logo and the company’s branding alongside Converse’s Star Chevron and the sneaker’s heel. Free teased the Chuck 70 and Pro Leather sneakers on his Instagram in April.

The duo went for subtle details on these styles, like the hiking-style eyelets that Free said will patina over time and give character to them, cryptic text graphics and asymmetric rubber varnish. Also, the white colorway lends itself to customization. “You can’t reinvent the wheel but you can refine it,” Free said.

He added about the partnership: “We have this thing now where we cold-call companies and tell them what we want to do and Converse was down. We were wearing Chucks all the time so we thought we might as well do a PgLang take on it.”

Lamar and Free founded PgLang in March 2020 to tell stories that connect people through shared experiences. They unveiled the venture with a visual mission statement starring Lamar, music artists Jorja Smith and Baby Keem, and actress Yara Shahidi.

Free in April 2022 revealed on Twitter that PgLang stands for “program language” and added “Pg is the operating system; bring your files, let’s work codevelopers.”

Since its establishment, PgLang has collaborated with Calvin Klein, producing a series of seven short films for the brand written and directed by Free, and signed artists Baby Keem and Tanna Leone, the latter of whom released a new album, “Sleepy Soldier,” on April 28. Leone stars alongside model Seleh Marley in the Savannah Setten-directed content piece supporting the PgLang for Converse launch

As for more collaborations in the future, Free said, “I don’t see why not collab. We always get opportunities to work with really dope brands that understand the vision and we want to keep that going. Any partner or artist we consider an alumni.”

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

adidas Originals and Jeremy Scott Launch Brand New JS Wings Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott has been playing with fun ideas in fashion for a long time, including with iconic adidas sneakers for nearly 20 years. The adidas x Jeremy Scott partnership has brought in iconic patterns — like Scott’s face in place of George Washington’s on a money-themed sneaker — and irreverent designs, like the adidas shoes that also look like teddy bears. And this week, the duo is adding another launch...
APPAREL
WWD

Rhude Races In, Chanel’s Latest Flower, Kendrick and Converse

Click here to read the full article. RACING IN: With racing due to arrive at the newly christened 5.41-kilometer Miami International Autodrome, the Miami Grand Prix will see Formula 1 race in the state of Florida for the first time since 1959, as the drivers prepare to battle around the new track set within the city’s Hard Rock Stadium campus on Sunday. To commemorate the event, The Webster has launched an exclusive capsule collection with Los Angeles-based brand Rhude, inspired by the impending race.More from WWDFront Row at Chanel Couture Spring 2022'King Richard' Star Demi Singleton Gets Ready for the Premiere in...
MIAMI, FL
WWD

Celebrities Went Pretty in Pink at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Pink seemed to be a common theme on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala. In celebrating American designers and fashion as the second of the two-part examination by the Costume Institute, many celebrities opted for outfits highlighting accents of pink. Whether they wanted to emphasize the feminine aspect of its theme “Gilded Glamour” or simply because they wanted to wear pink, it seemed many stars shared the same idea.More from WWDLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaCelebrities in Pink at the 2022 Met...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Jorja Smith
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Yara Shahidi
Person
Régine Zylberberg
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Pglang#Fashion Trends#Converse#The Pro Leather
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Alicia Keys Pays Homage to NYC in Ralph Lauren at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Alicia Keys is a girl on fire walking the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala. The award-winning singer and actress stunned in a glittering, silver strapless gown by Ralph Lauren with a black asymmetric cape with jeweled embroidery of New York City’s skyline encrusted on the dress. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail with accessories to match her dress.More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOSRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style Stars According to a statement by Ralph Lauren, Keys’ column...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

The Met Unveiled a Virtual Marble Statue of Pregnant Rihanna

There was a collective sigh when everyone realized that Rihanna wouldn't be attending the 2022 Met Gala. Being very pregnant and probably days away from birth does not lend itself to traveling cross country to make a show-stopping entrance, like she has done throughout the entirety of her pregnancy. But even though she wasn't actually there wearing papal couture or a Guo Pei masterpiece, Ri make an appearance in the Metropolitan Museum of Art's galleries when Vogue unveiled a virtual marble statue of the superstar.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy