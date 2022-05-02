ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Germany should cut gas use in preparation for Russian cut-off, research institute says

By Vera Eckert
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5zk1_0fQMqKOY00

FRANKFURT, May 2 (Reuters) - Germany should already limit gas use, even though Russian supplies have so far continued, to prepare for the possibility of a future cut-off in retaliation for Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, energy research institute EWI said on Monday.

Russian energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) last Wednesday stopped gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland after they declined to comply with a scheme proposed by Moscow requiring payments in roubles, raising concerns Germany could also be vulnerable.

"Gas demand should be reduced immediately over the summer months," said Eren Cam, head of Energy Resources at Cologne-based EWI, recommending proactive measures to shore up supply security.

German utility Uniper (UN01.DE), a major Russian gas customer whose next payment is due at the end of May, has said an EU embargo under consideration on Russian oil could prompt Russia to halt westward gas flows. read more

On Monday, EU energy ministers meet for emergency talks, which will include discussions of whether making payments to Russia via a mechanism that converts euros into roubles would be a breach of sanctions. read more

In 2021, the EU imported 38% of its gas for manufacturing, home heating and gas-to-power generation from Russia.

EWI said if Moscow halted gas now, the EU region plus Britain and excluding Cyprus, Malta and Iberia, would have to cut demand by 459 terawatt hours (TWh) in the summer. It would end up with empty storage facilities within one year.

EWI factored in the anticipated impact of more pipeline gas from Norway and of increased liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries in the Netherlands and Germany.

Should the objective be to keep gas reserves at current levels of 33% over the next 12 months, the necessary cut in demand would amount to 790 TWh, it said.

This level represented 18% of total demand between November and April, which EWI pegged at 4,446 TWh. But it hinges on how cold the winter will be.

Germany, which has Europe's largest storage capacity, has signed off on a law to ensure underground caverns are 80% full by Oct. 1, when the winter season starts. read more

Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: I’m Russian and I stayed quiet about Putin for a long time. This is what I really think

In my days as a magazine editor in Russia, I used to write about movies Volodymyr Zelensky starred in. I thought of him as a decent actor and a nice enough person. Over the last few weeks, I’ve seen him turn into a towering historical figure. Watching his impassioned address to the UN Security Council, in which he spoke about war crimes committed by Russian troops in a town of Bucha, I caught myself thinking that I want Russia’s next leader to be just like him – courageous, principled, and boundlessly empathetic.In the fall of 1993, I began my first...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Natural Gas#Gas Pipeline#Russian#Energy Resources#Cologne#Uniper
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Country
Russia
Reuters

Reuters

422K+
Followers
323K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy