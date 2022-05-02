ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This beer-spilling MLB fan taught us some valuable lessons about securing foul balls

By Andy Nesbitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning.

I don’t know if you saw this video from over the weekend of Cleveland Guardians fan trying to catch a foul ball in Oakland but it’s pretty great. Actually, it’s really great.

This poor fella tried to make a one-handed grab on a foul ball while holding his beer in the other hand. Did it go well for him? No, no it didn’t. He ended up fumbling the ball away and spilled just about his entire beer on the woman (who it looks like he went to the game with) sitting next to him.

So long beer. So long baseball. Hello dry cleaning bill.

Just a sad story all around. My goodness.

It was a total and colossal fail by a guy who was just trying to do the right thing. But we can all learn some things from this fail. We need to learn some things from this fail. Because this could be any one of us one day and we don’t want to lose the ball or the beer or maybe even the love of the person that we went to the game with.

The first thing we need to learn from this – put your beer down immediately. When a foul ball comes your way you just can’t have a drink in one hand and think you’re going to make a hero play. Most of us aren’t as athletic as we think we are and we’re not built to make magical plays in the stands while holding a full beverage. Chances are your baseball career topped out at playing varsity baseball and now you’re gonna make a bare-handed play at a MLB game with a drink in your hand? Not gonna happen. This guy thought he could just be all nonchalant about it and it cost him. It cost him dearly.

The second thing we need to learn from this is that we need to go back to the first thing anyone teaches you when you begin to play baseball – USE TWO HANDS! This guy went with one bare hand and stood no chance. You get that beer down to the ground, you get your both hands ready and there’s a pretty good chance you’re going to go home with that baseball.

Finally, I think back to a thing my little league coach (hi, Mr. Carter!) used to yell at us all the time – don’t let the ball play you, you play the ball! This fella in Oakland let the ball play him. He was on the defensive from the get-go (thanks to having a beer in his hand) and this morning he’s telling his friends at work about the ball that got away.

Put the beer down. Use both hands. Be aggressive. (And hopefully be a little lucky.)

Catching a foul ball at a MLB game isn’t easy. Well, it was really easy for this guy in Tampa yesterday but that’s not going to be the case most of the time. I know we see all those videos of people catching balls while holding babies and think we’ll be ready to be that cool when a ball comes our way. It’s fun to have that type of undeserved confidence. But we’re more than likely gonna end up like that beer-spilling dude in Oakland.

We need to learn from him.

And, most importantly, if you fail and spill beer all over someone that you care about be sure to apologize to them for the rest of the game.

Quick hits: NFL draft rankings… NBA refs almost ruin Warriors-Grizzlies… College pitcher’s 105.5 mph pitch… And more.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

– The 2022 NFL draft was a crazy few days and now it’s time to rank each team’s draft from worst (Raiders) to first (Jets!!??). Also, what were the Patriots thinking!?

– NBA refs need to be a lot better after almost ruining yesterday’s Warriors-Grizzlies game.

– Tennessee pitcher Ben Joyce broke a NCAA record with a 105.5 mph pitch and you need to see this thing.

– This video of WR Bo Melton crying on the phone after being picked in the 7th round by Seattle is so good.

