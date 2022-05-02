ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Draft 2022 roundup: Grades, rankings, best picks and more

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQqjj_0fQMphSw00

The dust has settled from the 2022 NFL Draft.

Let the analysis begin!

It was an incredible three days of newly-minted NFL rookies finding out which teams they were joining, and we here at For The Win have given you all kinds of analysis from all angles, from grading picks to ranking every one of the draft classes. There was also some fun, like the best-dressed players in Las Vegas.

So here’s a roundup of all our coverage for you to read as the NFL offseason truly begins, with free agency mostly behind us and minicamps and OTAs in the near future.

1

Grades!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GdW5M_0fQMphSw00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Our Christian D’Andrea and Robert Zeglinski graded the first three rounds, with Round 1 on Thursday and Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday. One of the lowest grades belonged to the Giants taking receiver Wan’Dale Robinson on Day 2:

Interesting. Robinson is a shifty, big-play machine but at 5-foot-8 could be limited solely to slot duty in the NFL. That would undersell his abilities, but bigger name wideouts were still on the board and the Giants opted for the former Nebraska/Kentucky star instead. Is this the end of the Kadarius Toney era in New York? Or are the Giants simply loading up on run-after-catch threats to give Daniel Jones the kind of low-impact, dump-off passing game that’s made Jimmy Garoppolo look competent for years?

Grade: D+

2

Every team's draft class, ranked

That’s right, the JETS ARE THE WINNERS!! What a time.

List

3

The best dressed from Vegas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u0rmY_0fQMphSw00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

5

Some Day 3 picks we loved

Starring the Seahawks’ Cobe Bryant:

Bryant handled extra duties in Cincy when opponents didn’t want to deal with Sauce Gardner. He handled the pressure with aplomb, knocking down 35 passes and hauling in nine interceptions in four seasons as a starter. He’s also got solid size at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, and we know how bigger corners have fared in Pete Carroll’s system in Seattle. The Seahawks ranked 26th in pass defense DVOA in 2021. Adding Bryant provides an opportunity for improvement – even if the rest of the team’s draft haul hasn’t exactly been inspiring.

8

Let's look to the future

Five QBs worth tanking for in 2023!

List

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC wing lands prediction for Creighton

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program thought their roster was pretty much set here in early May with the focus shifting to offseason workouts and then practices in the Fall. But Davis and the Tar Heels were a bit shocked when Kerwin Walton announced he was heading to the transfer portal on Sunday. Walton will leave UNC after two seasons and already a favorite to land him has emerged. The Creighton Bluejays have landed a crystal ball prediction on 247Sports to be the team Walton ends up with. National recruiting analyst Travis Branham logged that prediction on Monday, giving them their lone prediction. For Walton, finding playing time this season was tough. He was coming off a good freshman season in which he was UNC’s best perimeter shooter and while he played a lot early on, he eventually fell behind in the rotation as the season went on Finding a spot that he can come in and play right away is ideal and Creighton may offer him the best shot at that. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Grading#Seahawks#American Football#Giants#Wideouts
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs invite Frank Clark's brother, Alabama State DT Christian Clark, to rookie minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs will host their rookie minicamp this weekend from Saturday, May 7 through Monday, May 9. A ton of different rookies, drafted and undrafted will be in attendance, including a family member of a current player on the team. As first reported by Draft HBCU’s Maliik Obee, the Chiefs have invited Alabama State DT Christian Clark to rookie minicamp. Clark is the younger brother of Chiefs DE Frank Clark.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lonnie Johnson squashes beef with Travis Kelce following trade to Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have a new face in the cornerback room after adding Houston Texans CB Lonnie Johnson via trade. Johnson joins the Chiefs after spending the first three years of his career in Houston. His first order of business after being traded to Kansas City was to make sure that he was straight with a player whom he had a past run-in with on the gridiron. Right away after being traded, Johnson sent off a tweet directed toward Chiefs TE Travis Kelce.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons 2022 draft class: How much will each rookie cost?

The Atlanta Falcons came away from the 2022 NFL draft with eight players and 13 undrafted free agents. In order to sign their rookie draft class, the Falcons had to release running back Mike Davis, offensive lineman Willie Beavers and linebacker James Vaughters. Then on Tuesday, the team gave defensive lineman Grady Jarrett a three-year extension and freed up even more cap space.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot is back on the recruiting trail targeting a former Baylor standout

With the departure of Kerwin Walton, the UNC basketball program now has an open scholarship. Ideally, UNC would love to land a player to play in the post alongside Armando Bacot to play the role that Brady Manek did a year ago. And Bacot himself may have the ideal target. The forward, who announced he was returning for his senior season, was back on Twitter recruiting a potential transfer target. And that target is former Baylor standout Matthew Mayer. Bacot tweeted to Mayer on a quote tweet, telling him that he knows where he needs to go in the transfer portal: @MatthewMayer24 don’t...
WACO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about Patriots rookie WR Tyquan Thornton

With the 50th overall pick in the second round, the New England Patriots selected wide receiver Tyquan Thornton. Known for being a speedy wide receiver at Baylor, Thornton will have a chance to prove himself, as New England looks to add depth to the wide receiver room. With his playmaking ability, the rookie could find himself an integral part of the offense throughout the course of his Patriots career.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What draft analysts said about Colts WR Alec Pierce

The Indianapolis Colts found a wide receiver prospect in Alec Pierce during the 2022 NFL draft that checked nearly every box during the process leading up to the big weekend. With Michael Pittman Jr. entrenched in the WR1 role, the Colts have a wide receiver room that doesn’t have much experience. The amount of upside is plentiful, but development will be key for the rest of the room to make an impact in 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

105K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy