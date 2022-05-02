NFL Draft 2022 roundup: Grades, rankings, best picks and more

The dust has settled from the 2022 NFL Draft.

Let the analysis begin!

It was an incredible three days of newly-minted NFL rookies finding out which teams they were joining, and we here at For The Win have given you all kinds of analysis from all angles, from grading picks to ranking every one of the draft classes. There was also some fun, like the best-dressed players in Las Vegas.

So here’s a roundup of all our coverage for you to read as the NFL offseason truly begins, with free agency mostly behind us and minicamps and OTAs in the near future.

1

Grades!

Our Christian D’Andrea and Robert Zeglinski graded the first three rounds, with Round 1 on Thursday and Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday. One of the lowest grades belonged to the Giants taking receiver Wan’Dale Robinson on Day 2:

Interesting. Robinson is a shifty, big-play machine but at 5-foot-8 could be limited solely to slot duty in the NFL. That would undersell his abilities, but bigger name wideouts were still on the board and the Giants opted for the former Nebraska/Kentucky star instead. Is this the end of the Kadarius Toney era in New York? Or are the Giants simply loading up on run-after-catch threats to give Daniel Jones the kind of low-impact, dump-off passing game that’s made Jimmy Garoppolo look competent for years? Grade: D+

2

Every team's draft class, ranked

That’s right, the JETS ARE THE WINNERS!! What a time.

List

3

The best dressed from Vegas

5

Some Day 3 picks we loved

Starring the Seahawks’ Cobe Bryant:

Bryant handled extra duties in Cincy when opponents didn’t want to deal with Sauce Gardner. He handled the pressure with aplomb, knocking down 35 passes and hauling in nine interceptions in four seasons as a starter. He’s also got solid size at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, and we know how bigger corners have fared in Pete Carroll’s system in Seattle. The Seahawks ranked 26th in pass defense DVOA in 2021. Adding Bryant provides an opportunity for improvement – even if the rest of the team’s draft haul hasn’t exactly been inspiring.

8

Let's look to the future

Five QBs worth tanking for in 2023!

List