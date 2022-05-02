The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Mike Myers Returns with The Pentaverate

Biel, Melanie Lynskey, and Candy executive producers built on Candy's powerful anger. When Robin Veith heard about Candy Montgomery for the first time, she was immediately intrigued. It was a few years ago, and Nick Antosca — who Veith had just collaborated with on the true crime dramaThe Act — asked her to take a look into this woman arrested for murdering Betty Gore in 1980. Gore was the wife of Montgomery's lover, and died after being hit with an ax an estimated 41 times. "It's right up my alley," Veith, a three-time Emmy-nominated television writer, recalled telling Antosca of the case. Veith proceeded to write a script based on this killing in Wylie, Texas that would become Hulu's Candy. One thing in particular jumped out to Veith: Where did Montgomery's explosive rage come from?
