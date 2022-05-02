ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Mike Myers Returns with The Pentaverate

By Tim Surette
TVGuide.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs is often the case on Mondays, we don't have any new recommendations for tonight. Most good stuff comes out later in the week. This week, we can't even guarantee that the stuff coming out is good. The biggest new release is The Pentaverate, a Netflix comedy series that's creator Mike...

www.tvguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, May 3

Ozark is both the No. 1 show in Netflix's Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies and the No. 1 show in my mom's heart. Congratulations to my mom! But if your mom is more of a Grace and Frankie mom, the final season of the Jane Fonda-Lily Tomlin comedy comes in at No. 2 today. Those two are followed by Bullsh*t the Gameshow, a new game show in which liars come out on top, the Colombian telenovela The Marked Heart, and Selling Sunset. Re-entering the ranking today are Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, Cocomelon, and The Ultimatum.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Bell
Person
Mike Myers
Person
Rosa Salazar
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Lily Tomlin
Person
Rex Smith
Person
Vanessa Bayer
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

11 Soapy Teen Shows Like Outer Banks to Watch While You Wait for Season 3

It's been too long since we've caught up with the treasure-hunting teens of Outer Banks. The third season of Netflix's addictively soapy drama about a group of working class friends living in eternal summer on the coast of North Carolina is currently in production, but what are we supposed to do until then? No one would blame you if you still haven't recovered from watching the Pogues narrowly escape the shoot-out at the end of Season 2, but if you're looking for another ridiculous(ly fun) series to pass the time with, we've got you covered with our list of recommendations of shows like Outer Banks.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Movies#Fame And Fortune#Hbo Max Hello#Spring Awakening
TVGuide.com

The 30 Best Murder Mysteries and Crime Dramas to Watch

If you see a chalk outline or crime tape and you feel adrenaline pumping through your veins, then you're like us. It's fun to be a couch detective while watching a murder mystery or crime drama on television, picking apart details and sifting through the suspects until you can point the finger and say, "You did it!" It's no wonder it's such a popular genre of television, but if you're only interested in the best of the field, like the new Hulu release Under the Banner of Heaven or Apple TV+'s Shining Girls, then you're in the right place.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

We Always Knew How Ozark Would End, and We're Still Upset About It

[Major spoilers for the end of Ozark are ahead. You've been warned!]. Let's be real: could Ozark have ended any other way? Maybe you thought Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) would do what Jacob Snell (Peter Mullan) tried to do to his dangerous wife Darlene (Lisa Emery) and kill Wendy (Laura Linney) off before her overt confidence ruined them for good. You may have guessed that even if one or both of them lived, they would have at least ended their marriage, as everything pointed toward. And you wouldn't be alone if you wished Ruth (the great Julia Garner) freed herself from the Langmore curse of poverty and criminality and went legit, liberated from the Byrdes' hold and their malign influence for good.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Jessica Biel's Candy Montgomery Channels Female Rage in Hulu True-Crime Series

Biel, Melanie Lynskey, and Candy executive producers built on Candy's powerful anger. When Robin Veith heard about Candy Montgomery for the first time, she was immediately intrigued. It was a few years ago, and Nick Antosca — who Veith had just collaborated with on the true crime dramaThe Act — asked her to take a look into this woman arrested for murdering Betty Gore in 1980. Gore was the wife of Montgomery's lover, and died after being hit with an ax an estimated 41 times. "It's right up my alley," Veith, a three-time Emmy-nominated television writer, recalled telling Antosca of the case. Veith proceeded to write a script based on this killing in Wylie, Texas that would become Hulu's Candy. One thing in particular jumped out to Veith: Where did Montgomery's explosive rage come from?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVGuide.com

House of the Dragon: Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything to Know About the Game of Thrones Prequel

We are inching closer toward the release of House of the Dragon. Easily one of the most anticipated series of 2022, the prequel to Games of Thrones is scheduled to premiere on HBO in August. The show will focus on the history of House Targaryen, with its events set centuries before all the drama in Game of Thrones took place. Expect plenty of betrayals, deaths, and, of course, havoc wreaked by dragons.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

What's New to Watch Tonight and This Week: Netflix Goes Nuclear With Three Mile Island Doc

Looking for a new show or movie to watch on TV tonight? Netflix is full of disasters today, with the docuseries Meltdown: Three Mile Island covering the worst nuclear accident in U.S. history, not to mention the return of the catfishing reality competition The Circle, which will certainly include a few social faux pas as contestants attempt to impress each other over social media. Tonight also marks the finales of Disney+'s Moon Knight and CBS's Good Sam, as well as the midseason finale of Freeform's Good Trouble. Later this week it's the Season 2 premiere of Peacock's Girls5eva and the debut of HBO Max's true crime adaptation The Staircase.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Under the Banner of Heaven's Andrew Garfield Reveals the 'Weirdly Self-Sacrificial' Meaning of Pyre's Priesthood Speech

[The following contains spoilers for Episode 3 of Under the Banner of Heaven. Read at your own risk!]. Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) is one of the more progressive and feminist characters in Under the Banner of Heaven, though when he's being compared to fundamentalists who can be driven to murderous rage when a woman dares to want a job of her own, we admit the bar isn't that high. However, there is a moment in Episode 3 of the FX on Hulu limited series that makes you question just how much Jeb believes in the "a woman must serve her husband" teachings of the LDS faith.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy