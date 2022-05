The BMW i4 and iX are the first direct threats to Tesla from the Bavarian automaker. The former targets the Tesla Model 3, while the latter is a rival for the Model X. YouTube influencer Doug DeMuro takes a close look at the former model in range-topping M50 guise in his latest video. The BMW i4 M50 is a dual motor, all-wheel-drive electric fastback sedan that makes 536 horsepower and 586 lb-ft of torque and is capable of sprinting from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and reaching a top speed of 130 mph.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO