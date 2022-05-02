ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Here's How Evanesce Packaging Is Looking To Help The World On Its Way To Its Planned IPO

By Jad Malaeb
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A5AEY_0fQMnJyg00

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. GOAT has assembled a diversified portfolio of expansion-stage companies focused on the ocean economy, thereby bringing investors a platform with exposure to rapidly growing yet sustainable food-based ventures.

The company’s eclectic portfolio contains businesses like Sophie’s Kitchen, a leading plant-based seafood company; FunGuys Beverages with its KOLD-branded line of functional cold-brew coffee products; and The Vegetarian Butcher, a plant-based meat alternative retailer.

Additionally, Evanesce Packaging, a specialist in sustainable packaging for food and beverages, is reportedly growing quickly and planning to go public in 2022.

Bites By Numbers

Evanesce was founded to develop a sustainable alternative to traditional plastic packaging. Its Molded Starch technology produces 100% compostable packaging material that is free from pero- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and bisphenol A (BPA) and creates material that decomposes into soil within 90 days.

Some of the company’s and industry’s milestones include:

  • Evanesce sold approximately 90 million compostable straws in the first quarter of 2022 and currently produces approximately 40 million compostable straws per month, while expanding to also manufacture compostable cups, forks, spoons and knives.
  • Evanesce recently was recognized by CIO Coverage as one of the Top 10 Innovative Food Packaging Companies to Watch in 2021.
  • Evanesce has been issued three patents, has one pending patent and has made 17 other patent claims.
  • Evanesce’s green packaging solutions reportedly sell at approximately half the cost of leading green packaging alternatives on the market.
  • Evanesce also recently opened a 114,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Nevada.
  • The global packaging industry is expected to reach $980 billion in market size by 2022, while the green packaging solutions industry is expected to reach $245 billion within the same time frame.

Undeterred by competition from sustainability operators like Vejii Holdings Ltd. VEJI VEJIF and Veritiv Corp. VRTV, Billy Goat Brands believes Evanesce’s achievements, assets and partnerships have uniquely positioned it for growth in 2022 and beyond.

With multiple manufacturing facilities in the United States, Evanesce has aggressive expansion plans to reach chain store operators, food service providers and grocers.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Here's How AUSTIN GOLD CORP Has Performed Since Its IPO

AUSTIN GOLD CORP AUST opened up its shares for public trading for the first time since it filed for IPO in October 2021. The company agreed to initially offer 3.27 million shares to the public at a $4.00 per share. On its first day of trading, the stock fell 32.77% from its opening price of $6.5 to its closing price of $4.37.
MARKETS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Sustainable Packaging#Plastic Packaging#Food Packaging#Sustainable Products#S How Evanesce Packaging#Billy Goat Brands Ltd#Sophie S Kitchen#Funguys Beverages#Kold#The Vegetarian Butcher#Molded Starch#Pfas#Bpa
Benzinga

Edward Snowden On Roe V. Wade Draft Opinion: 'Most Fundamental Of Our Freedoms Are Inabrogable'

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden continued his criticism of the Supreme Court's plan to overturn Roe V. Wade on Tuesday. "Neither a law nor a court can truly justify the revocation of a human right; the most fundamental of our freedoms are inabrogable," Snowden said. "The repression of such an essential liberty may be effective, for a time, but it cannot be legitimate."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says This Is The 'Most Amazing Thing' He Knows

Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk is often seen sharing his thoughts and viewpoints on Twitter Inc. TWTR — a platform he has agreed to take private. Musk on Wednesday said on Twitter that "awareness awakening" is the most amazing thing he knows. He was replying to a question asked by a widely followed Twitter handle, named @gunsnrosesgirl3. As usual, Musk's legion of followers approved of the reply, as is evident from the over 26,000 likes the tweet garnered at press time.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

US Study Shows Omicron As Severe As Previous COVID Variants: Reuters

A large U.S. study has found that the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus is intrinsically as severe as previous variants, unlike assumptions made in earlier studies that it was more transmissible but less severe, Reuters report. "We found that the risks of hospitalization and mortality were nearly identical between...
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Prefers These 2 Semiconductor Stocks

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI has been getting destroyed. When asked about indie Semiconductor, Inc. INDI, he said: "The only two semis in that space that you want to own are NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI and ON Semiconductor Corporation ON." Cramer...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
40K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy