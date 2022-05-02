Mysterious pediatric liver disease found in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A liver disease spreading among children has many parents around the world on edge. We now know more about the cases in Minnesota, where one child is in critical condition at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital. Becoming a mom to twins is alarming enough, but that was only the beginning for Stacie Haverkamp. “Their whole pregnancy, anticipating their arrival, (thinking) ‘How are we gonna do two?'” she said. Three weeks in, her Ethan was doing well, but Elsie was starting to slow down. “She started to turn a really yellow tint, and by day two I noticed her eyes start...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO