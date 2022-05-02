ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Akanda Completes Acquisition Of Holigen, Strengthening Position In EMEA Region

By Vuk Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TGmAw_0fQMmjq500

Akanda Corp. AKAN has closed the acquisition of Holigen Limited from The Flowr Corporation FLWR FLWPF, accelerating Akanda’s seed-to-patient business model in the EMEA region, improving the company’s ability to meet growing demand for medical cannabis and positioning it for adult use markets as regulations evolve.

“Holigen provides the added superior genetics, capacity, and route-to-market Akanda needs to ensure that we capture more than our share of the rapidly emerging cannabis market across the EMEA region,” stated Tej Virk, CEO of Akanda. “Together with Holigen, we are positioned to be a leader in today’s medical cannabis environment and to have the ability to scale to the recreational opportunity as it unfolds. Now that the acquisition has closed, I look forward with to working with Tom Flow and his team to leverage the platforms of both companies.”

Under terms of the agreement, Akanda acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Holigen for a combination of approximately $3.0 million in cash, 1.9 million Akanda common shares, and the assumption at RPK of approximately $4.3 million of debt which is non-recourse to Akanda. In addition, to further align Akanda and Flowr, concurrently with the closing of the acquisition, Akanda purchased 14.28 million Flowr common shares for aggregate gross proceeds to Flowr of approximately $790,000 at a price per share of CA$0.07 ($0.054). Akanda has provided at least $678,000 of interim funding to Holigen to support its working capital needs prior to closing.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

BREAKING: Cannabis Tech Provider Weedmaps Acquires Enlighten, An Ad And Menu Biz

Thanks to the acquisition, Weedmaps will now be able to offer marketing options in dispensaries at the point of purchase. While Weedmaps has led the online cannabis space, the tools Enlighten brings into the fold allow Weedmaps to offer omnichannel marketing throughout the buying journey regardless of whether the customer is shopping from their computer or at a physical storefront.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Waters Corp Shares Are Surging Today

Waters Corp WAT reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 16% year-on-year in CC to $690.6 million, above the consensus of $632.8 million. Sales into the pharmaceutical market increased 19% in CC, sales into the industrial market increased 17% in CC, and sales into the academic and government markets increased 4% in CC.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emea#Akanda Corp#Akan#Holigen Limited#Rpk
Benzinga

Bill Gates Takes Swipe At Elon Musk Over Twitter Acquisition: 'He Actually Could Make It Worse'

Microsoft Corp MSFT co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday took a swipe at Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s plan to buy microblogging site Twitter Inc TWTR in a $44 billion deal. What Happened: The 66-year old entrepreneur and investor said he is not sure about what the motives are behind the world’s richest man buying the social media company, a platform that Musk has hailed as “the bedrock of a functioning democracy” and where he has promised to return free speech.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Edward Snowden On Roe V. Wade Draft Opinion: 'Most Fundamental Of Our Freedoms Are Inabrogable'

NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden continued his criticism of the Supreme Court's plan to overturn Roe V. Wade on Tuesday. "Neither a law nor a court can truly justify the revocation of a human right; the most fundamental of our freedoms are inabrogable," Snowden said. "The repression of such an essential liberty may be effective, for a time, but it cannot be legitimate."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says This Is The 'Most Amazing Thing' He Knows

Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk is often seen sharing his thoughts and viewpoints on Twitter Inc. TWTR — a platform he has agreed to take private. Musk on Wednesday said on Twitter that "awareness awakening" is the most amazing thing he knows. He was replying to a question asked by a widely followed Twitter handle, named @gunsnrosesgirl3. As usual, Musk's legion of followers approved of the reply, as is evident from the over 26,000 likes the tweet garnered at press time.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Biden Warns Roe V. Wade Overturn Would Disrupt 'Whole Range Of Rights'

President Biden called on voters to elect lawmakers that were supportive of the 1973 ruling. Chief Justice Roberts orders investigation of leak. The resonance from last night's emergence of a leaked draft document pointing to an overturn of the 1973 Supreme Court ruling of Roe v. Wade continued today with President Joe Biden warning that such an action could lead to further overturns of civil liberties.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Prefers These 2 Semiconductor Stocks

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI has been getting destroyed. When asked about indie Semiconductor, Inc. INDI, he said: "The only two semis in that space that you want to own are NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI and ON Semiconductor Corporation ON." Cramer...
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Study Shows Omicron As Severe As Previous COVID Variants: Reuters

A large U.S. study has found that the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus is intrinsically as severe as previous variants, unlike assumptions made in earlier studies that it was more transmissible but less severe, Reuters report. "We found that the risks of hospitalization and mortality were nearly identical between...
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
40K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy