Albert Lea police searching for 19-year-old shooting suspect

Authorities in Albert Lea have advised the public of a shooting suspect who they say should be considered armed with a gun and dangerous.

Javen Juan Moreno, 19, is wanted in connection to a May 1 shooting that left a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities.

According to Albert Lea police, officers were sent to the 1300 block of Louis Street on a report of a man with a gun. An officer arrived and saw someone wearing dark clothing running east from Louis Street.

"Moreno is believed to be armed with a handgun and should be considered dangerous," Albert Lea PD said in a news release, while also saying it was likely "an isolated incident" and it "does not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety."

At the scene, a 34-year-year-old victim was treated and taken by ambulance to a Mayo Clinic hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Anyone with information about Moreno's whereabouts is asked is call 507-377-5200.

According to court records, Moreno was convicted of third-degree assault in 2021 after he and two others were involved in the beating of an individual in Albert Lea. He served 58 days in jail and was placed on supervised probation for five years.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.