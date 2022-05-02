ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Gainers

  • BEST BEST shares rose 13.5% to $0.47 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $182.3 million.
  • Sigma Labs SGLB stock increased by 12.21% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Fast Radius FSRD shares moved upwards by 7.64% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $66.8 million.
  • Momentus MNTS stock increased by 7.49% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $246.1 million.
  • Taylor Devices TAYD shares moved upwards by 7.17% to $9.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.9 million.
  • Fluor FLR stock moved upwards by 6.06% to $26.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.

Losers

  • Energy Focus EFOI stock decreased by 11.6% to $0.99 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • Gaucho Group Holdings VINO stock fell 11.12% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million.
  • Spirit Airlines SAVE stock decreased by 7.88% to $21.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS shares decreased by 5.33% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
  • Vivakor VIVK shares declined by 5.04% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.
  • Hill International HIL shares declined by 4.84% to $1.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

