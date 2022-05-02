ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwin County, GA

Tara Grinstead murder case: Jury selection begins for man accused of killing beauty queen, teacher

By Tony Thomas, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0FLb_0fQMmZxh00

IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. — After 17 years, the long-awaited trial will be begin for a man charged in the murder of Tara Grinstead.

Channel 2′s Tony Thomas is in Irwin County Monday where 400 jurors are being summoned to appear at the Ocilla County Courthouse.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Grinstead disappeared in late October 2005. She was a teacher and beauty queen, and apparently snatched from her small town home.

For weeks, there were large scale searches around south Georgia for clues. In 2017, the GBI charged Ryan Duke with her murder and he confessed, but now says that was false.

After years of delay, the case is set to be tried this month.

Philip Holloway, a Metro Atlanta attorney from the Irwin county area, is watching the case closely and said the case has a big impact on the town.

“This case has certainly captivated the hearts and minds of this town. This community needs to know the truth, it’s important for Irwin County,” said Holloway. “This is why I hope they do get a jury from Irwin County,.

Jury selection could take a while, and another 400 jurors will be summoned next week.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Trump grand jury hearings set to start in Fulton County on Monday Streets around the Fulton County courthouse will be closed Monday as a grand jury convenes to determine if former President Donald Trump broke state law.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Irwin County, GA
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 17-year-old arrested for fatal fight at party

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter following a fight in Brunswick over the weekend. According to the Glynn County Police Department, the altercation took place during a private party Saturday at the I-95 Toyota dealership on Millennium Boulevard. Investigators said 41-year-old Travis Payne and Edward Hunter III, 17, were […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Jury Selection#Metro Atlanta#South Georgia#Violent Crime#Channel 2#Wsb Tv News#Gbi#Cox Media Group
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Former drug task for commander indicted on 30 charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A former drug task force commander in Georgia is facing dozens of charges in connection to a fraud investigation. According to a news release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Chad Rosborough has been indicted on 30 charges including theft by taking, unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and violation of […]
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Massive gator shot dead near Lock and Dam park; two men cited

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Two people were charged for illegally killing an alligator near the entrance of Lock and Dam Park in Augusta. Officers with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources say this nearly 11 foot gator was killed close to the entrance of Lock and Dam Park April 30th. That’s off Doug Barnward Parkway near […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
141K+
Followers
103K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy