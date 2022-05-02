Tara Grinstead murder case: Jury selection begins for man accused of killing beauty queen, teacher

IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. — After 17 years, the long-awaited trial will be begin for a man charged in the murder of Tara Grinstead.

Channel 2′s Tony Thomas is in Irwin County Monday where 400 jurors are being summoned to appear at the Ocilla County Courthouse.

Grinstead disappeared in late October 2005. She was a teacher and beauty queen, and apparently snatched from her small town home.

For weeks, there were large scale searches around south Georgia for clues. In 2017, the GBI charged Ryan Duke with her murder and he confessed, but now says that was false.

After years of delay, the case is set to be tried this month.

Philip Holloway, a Metro Atlanta attorney from the Irwin county area, is watching the case closely and said the case has a big impact on the town.

“This case has certainly captivated the hearts and minds of this town. This community needs to know the truth, it’s important for Irwin County,” said Holloway. “This is why I hope they do get a jury from Irwin County,.

Jury selection could take a while, and another 400 jurors will be summoned next week.

