ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

2022 executions paused after Tennessee Gov. Lee orders review following Smith reprieve

By Brittney Baird
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36b02I_0fQMmEfg00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — Governor Bill Lee announced Monday plans to launch a third-party review of the lethal injection testing oversight that resulted in a temporary postponement for death row inmate Oscar Franklin Smith.

“I review each death penalty case and believe it is an appropriate punishment for heinous crimes,” said Lee. “However, the death penalty is an extremely serious matter, and I expect the Tennessee Department of Correction to leave no question that procedures are correctly followed.”

Death row inmate Oscar Smith’s execution delayed

Questions surrounding the lethal injection testing preparation for the April 21 execution resulted in a temporary reprieve by the governor just before Smith’s execution was scheduled to take place.

According to a release, Tennessee will retain former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton to conduct an independent review of the following:

  • Circumstances that led to testing the lethal injection chemicals for only potency and sterility but not endotoxins preparing for the April 21 execution
  • Clarity of the lethal injection process manual that was last updated in 2018, and adherence to testing policies since the update
  • TDOC staffing considerations

“An investigation by a respected third party will ensure any operational failures at TDOC are thoroughly addressed,” said Lee. “We will pause scheduled executions through the end of 2022 in order to allow for the review and corrective action to be put in place.”

“An investigation by a respected third-party will ensure any operational failures at TDOC are thoroughly addressed,” said Lee. “We will pause scheduled executions through the end of 2022 in order to allow for the review and corrective action to be put in place.” Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

First death row inmate to face execution in South Carolina in a decade chooses to die by firing squad

The first death row inmate to face execution in South Carolina in more than a decade has chosen to die by firing squad rather than the electric chair.Richard Moore, 57, is scheduled to be put to death on 29 April for the 1999 murder of a store clerk in Spartanburg County during a robbery gone wrong.After being given his execution date by the Supreme Court last month, Moore was forced to make the impossible decision between the two methods of execution.South Carolina has not executed an inmate in almost 11 years as state officials have struggled to get their hands...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Nashville, TN
AL.com

Alabama’s only openly gay legislator to anti-trans bill backers: ‘Don’t you dare call me a friend’

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. Rep. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, had a message for his colleagues Thursday, as they spent the last day of the legislative session debating bills that would limit transgender students’ healthcare options and bathroom access.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wkrn#Tdoc
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Clemency bid denied for Arizona prisoner set for execution

Arizona’s clemency board has unanimously declined to recommend to Gov. Doug Ducey that the death sentence of a prisoner be delayed or reduced to life in prison in what would be the state's first use of the death penalty in nearly eight years.The decision by the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency on Thursday marks one of the last steps before Clarence Dixon’s execution in the 1978 killing of Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin. The execution is scheduled for May 11. The board made the decision after hearing tearful comments from Bowdin’s sister, Leslie Bowdin James, who reflected on...
POLITICS
AL.com

‘High-stepper’ Kay Ivey has gone off the deep end

This is an opinion cartoon. And now, a brief history of high-steppin’ Kay Ivey’s recent campaign ads. What the hell is the governor. thinking? Spoiler alert: Not much. Poor, Gov. Ivey. In her first campaign ad of the primary election, she thought Joe Biden was running for governor of Alabama. After struggling not to say something bad about the president, she drummed her fingers on her desk for a while before before delivering the money shot: “Bless his heart.” Minimalist. Goofy. No issues addressed. Probably illegal. Aren’t there laws against incumbents using their office as a political prop?
ALABAMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Alabama prison official missing after escorting inmate

FLORENCE, Ala. — (AP) — A prison official from Alabama is missing after escorting an inmate to a courthouse for a hearing. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Saturday that Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy