Baby great horned owl returned to nest
DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Fire Department gave a little owl some help after it fell from its nest.
The great horned owl is the largest and most common owl species in Colorado, with wingspans up to five feet.
DFD Truck 38 was able to place the owlet back in the tree, giving this story a happy ending.Springtime in Rocky Mountains poses safety risk for hikers Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 2