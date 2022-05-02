ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby great horned owl returned to nest

By Maris Westrum
DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Fire Department gave a little owl some help after it fell from its nest.

The great horned owl is the largest and most common owl species in Colorado, with wingspans up to five feet.

    Denver Fire Department helped return an owlet back to its nest after it fell out. Credit: Denver Fire Department. 5/2/2022
    Denver Fire Department helped return an owlet back to its nest after it fell out. Credit: Denver Fire Department. 5/2/2022
    Denver Fire Department helped return an owlet back to its nest after it fell out. Credit: Denver Fire Department. 5/2/2022
    Denver Fire Department helped return an owlet back to its nest after it fell out. Credit: Denver Fire Department. 5/2/2022

DFD Truck 38 was able to place the owlet back in the tree, giving this story a happy ending.

