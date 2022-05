Texas pastor Bishop David Paul Moten has sued rapper Kanye West for allegedly sampling his sermon and using it in his DONDA track “Come to Life.”. Bishop Moten has filed a lawsuit against Ye, Def Jam Records, G.O.O.D. Music and UMG Records which claim that the artist has taken a portion of his sermon for the song. Moten is currently seeking damages from all four parties. According to reports, Moten says that his voice and sermon can be heard in the song in the background as a loop. The pastor has claimed that Ye used his sermon for “70 seconds of the 5-minute, 10-second track…which is more than 20 percent of the song.” He also called out the artist and the industry for “willfully and egregiously sampling sound recordings of others without consent or permission.”

