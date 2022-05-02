ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Collects double, RBI in loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cordero started at first base and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Placed on 10-day IL

Santana was placed on the 10-day injured list with right ankle bursitis Wednesday, retroactive to May 3. Santana was slated to miss a second consecutive game Wednesday after being scratched from Tuesday's lineup, and he'll get additional time to recover since he's dealing with some inflammation. Hunter Dozier and Ryan O'Hearn should see increased playing time at first base, while Emmanuel Rivera was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tommy Nance: Recalled by Marlins

Nance was recalled by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nance began the season in the minors and tossed 4.2 scoreless innings over three appearances (one start). The right-hander made 27 relief appearances for the Cubs last year and will now provide bullpen assistance for Miami.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Lands on IL

Garrett has been placed on the 7-day injured list with Triple-A Jacksonville due to an impingement in his left shoulder, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports. The southpaw last pitched for Jacksonville on April 26 and struck out seven batters over five strong innings, but the issue apparently cropped up after the start. The 24-year-old's injury could cost him another chance at proving himself in the Miami rotation, as top prospect Max Meyer is now in line to get the next opportunity if it arises while Garrett is sidelined.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Cristian Javier: Excels as sixth starter

Javier (2-0) got the win during Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Seattle, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 scoreless innings. Javier retired the first eight batters he faced though noticeably slowed down by permitting two baserunners in the fifth inning and one in the sixth, prompting his removal. The 25-year-old has improved his pitch count in each of his five appearances and has only allowed one run in 11.2 innings across three starts. This performance probably earned him another turn, likely to come next week against Minnesota.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Making progress

Choi (elbow) served as the designated hitter in an extended spring training game Thursday and will play first base Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Choi was confident that he would need only a short stint on the injured list, and his quick progress provides evidence of that. He is expected to rejoin the Rays at some point during the team's ongoing west coast road trip, which ends on May 11. Yandy Diaz has operated as the primary first baseman in Choi's absence.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Debuting as designated hitter

Melendez will make his major-league debut Tuesday against the Cardinals, batting seventh while serving as the designated hitter, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Melendez didn't get off to a great start this season, hitting .167/.286/.295 in 21 games for Triple-A Omaha, but his bat is supposed to be what carries his profile, as he hit .288/.386/.625 with 41 homers across the two highest levels of the minors last season. That should earn him some starts as the designated hitter, but he could also see time behind the plate when Salvador Perez fills the DH spot.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Records three hits Thursday

Cabrera went 3-for-4 in Thursday's loss to the Astros. The three hits are nice, and Cabrera is batting a solid .284 this season, though he's not producing a ton of extra-base hits or counting stats. The veteran had three singles Thursday, giving him 18 for the season versus only two doubles and a single home run. As a result, Cabrera has just seven runs and seven RBI across 21 games. It's good that he's healthy and making regular contact, but the 39-year-old isn't doing much else for fantasy managers.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Jeremy Pena: Two hits, stolen base

Pena went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-0 win against the Mariners. Pena singled and stole second in the third inning and brought home two runs with another single in the sixth. The theft is the 24-year-old's first surprisingly enough. His sprint speed of 29.2 feet per second ranks 13th in MLB and he had five swipes in 30 games at the Triple-A level.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jacob Nottingham: Back in action

Nottingham (undisclosed) returned from the injured list Wednesday, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout versus Triple-A Nashville. Nottingham should return to a fairly regular role for Triple-A Norfolk going forward. Beau Taylor (undisclosed) went on the injured list in a corresponding move.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Wednesday

Kiermaier isn't starting Wednesday against Oakland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Kiermaier went just 1-for-7 with a double, two runs and two strikeouts over the last two games. Brett Phillips will take over in center field and bat ninth.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits with apparent injury

Altuve was lifted from Wednesday's game against the Mariners in the top of the fifth inning after he fouled a ball off his groin area in his plate appearance a half-inning earlier, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Altuve was in pain after the play in question, but he...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Royals' Nick Pratto: Lands on injured list

Pratto (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list by Triple-A Omaha on Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. There was no specific reason reported for Pratto landing on the injured list, though he was hit in the head by a pitch Wednesday and immediately removed from the game. The timing of the incident is unfortunate, as Pratto was in the midst of a four-game hitting streak while going for 8-for-16 with a double and two home runs. Assuming the injury isn't long-term, Pratto should have the chance to make his big-league debut this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not starting Thursday

Kelenic is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays. Kelenic started the past four games and will take a seat after going 0-for-10 with two walks and three strikeouts during that stretch. Dylan Moore will start in right field against Tampa Bay lefty Shane McClanahan.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Diagnosed with sore groin

The Astros announced that Altuve was removed from Wednesday's game against the Mariners in the top of the fifth inning with right groin soreness, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. He went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs before departing. The injury occurred when Altuve fouled a ball...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Braves' Drew Waters: Hamstring issue returns

Waters is day-to-day due to a hamstring injury with Triple-A Gwinnett, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Waters felt tightness in his hamstring Wednesday and has been held out of consecutive games since. The injury is particularly worrisome because Waters began the season on the 7-day injured list with a similar issue. He has been limited to only four plate appearances to this point in 2022, though he has avoided another stint on the injured list to this point.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Giants' Jason Krizan: Outrighted off 40-man roster

The Giants outrighted Krizan to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday after he cleared waivers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Krizan was initially optioned to Sacramento on Monday after the Giants needed to reduce their active roster from 28 to 26 men, but he'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster. The transaction will make it tougher for Krizan to make his way back to the big leagues, after he received his first promotion to the majors last week following an 11-year, 1,132-game stint in the minors to begin his professional career.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Rene Pinto: Returns to Triple-A

Pinto was optioned to Triple-A Durham after Wednesday's 3-0 win over the A's, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Pinto appeared in five games since being recalled from Durham on April 22, and he went 3-for-15 with a home run and two RBI. Francisco Mejia (illness) is expected to be activated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday and resume his role as Tampa Bay's No. 2 catcher.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Devin Williams: Steps in for Hader

Williams closed out the Reds on Tuesday to earn his second save of the season. He struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning. Manager Craig Counsell revealed after the game that Josh Hader was unavailable due to mid-back spasms. Fortunately for the Brewers, they have another one of the best relievers in baseball in Williams, who can step in for saves while Hader is ailing, though it doesn't sound like the lefty will be out more than a few additional days as a result of this particular issue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

