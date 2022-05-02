ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Average dips over road trip

 3 days ago

Bradley went 0-for-4 in Sunday's 9-5 loss to the Orioles. Bradley and the Red Sox finished a disastrous road trip, one in which Boston's starting...

WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Bedevil the Angels Win 4-0 Tuesday [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox snapped a 2-game losing streak, beating the Los Angeles Angels 4-0 at Fenway Park Tuesday night. Michael Wacha was dominating in the 5.2 innings that he pitched. He retired 15 of the 20 batters he faced and only allowed 1 baserunner to reach scoring position. He improved to 3-0 on the season and joined Chris Sale and Bret Saberhagen as the only Red Sox pitchers in franchise history to allow 2 runs or fewer and 4 hits or fewer in 5 consecutive starts during their Red Sox career.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Simple Reason Andrew Benintendi Now Thriving After Red Sox Struggles

It’s been a pretty good spring for some ex-Red Sox players. While Boston has struggled, a number of the team’s former employees are thriving in new locales. Kyle Schwarber is toting a 144 OPS+ with the Phillies, Hunter Renfroe has five home runs and 10 RBI in 21 games with the Brewers, and even starting pitcher Martín Pérez has been strong, if snakebitten, for the Rangers.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Shohei Ohtani pitching at Fenway Park: Buy tickets to Red Sox-Angels game for as low as $14 to see Halos star pitch live

Los Angeles Angels’ star Shohei Ohtani is set to pitch against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in the finale of the three game series on Thursday, May 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Ohtani, reigning AL MVP nicknamed “Showtime”, was originally scheduled to pitch Tuesday, but was unable to after making an early exit Sunday because of groin tightness. The Red Sox beat the Angels Tuesday night 4-0 and are scheduled to play them again Wednesday, May 4, at 7:10 p.m. ET before Thursday’s meeting. Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez each crushed solo homers in Tuesday’s game against the Angels, leading them to a win and improved record of 10-14 this season. Fans can shop for tickets on several ticket vendor websites such as StubHub, VividSeats and TicketNetwork.
BOSTON, MA
WSLS

Pelicans bats too hot for Red Sox in 24-6 clobbering

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Red Sox earned a series opening win over Myrtle Beach on Tuesday and the Pelicans--took that personal. Perhaps that’s what sparked a blistering 24-6 win over the Red Sox on Wednesday night. Myrtle Beach scored multiple runs in each of the first 5 innings of play, building a 20-4 lead entering the 6th inning.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Red Sox bullpen blows late lead as Angels ride 6-run 10th inning to 10-5 win; Matt Barnes has 8.64 ERA after allowing 4 earned runs

BOSTON -- It was clear before Opening Day, it was clear throughout April and it’s clearer than ever now: the Red Sox have a bullpen problem. The Red Sox had the Angels down to their last out before Los Angeles tied the game and then exploded for a six-run 10th inning to beat Boston, 10-5, at Fenway Park. Hansel Robles and Jake Diekman failed to finish the job in the ninth before Matt Barnes and Hirokazu Sawamura imploded in the 10th, when Taylor Ward and Jared Walsh each hit home runs.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Are Dealing With A Serious Bullpen Problem

It’s been a bit of a tough go for the Boston Red Sox as of late. Though not on the level of teams like the Cincinnati Reds, the Red Sox have not started off the 2022 season the way they had expected to. Entering Thursday, they’re 10-15 and sit...
BOSTON, MA
Action News Jax

Turner Sports prepared for their first Stanley Cup Playoffs

Liam McHugh is familiar with the rigors of hosting studio shows during the Stanley Cup playoffs, especially those nights when games go to the multiple overtimes on the West Coast. McHugh is in for some relief this season. With Turner Sports and ESPN picking up the playoffs after 16 years,...
NHL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Getting breather Wednesday

Walker is not in Wednesday's lineup for the series finale against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Walker will rest Wednesday after starting each of the Diamondbacks' last four games, launching three home runs and driving in four over that stretch. Seth Beer will take over at first base and bat fourth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Ejected from Wednesday's game

Bumgarner was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Marlins after one inning due to arguing with an umpire, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Bumgarner exchanged words with an umpire as he was being inspected for a foreign substance following the first inning, and he had to be held back by several teammates. However, it doesn't appear as though his ejection was due to having sticky stuff on him. Prior to his departure, he allowed a run on a hit and no walks while failing to record a strikeout in one inning. Assuming Bumgarner's ejection doesn't lead to a suspension, he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Marlins on Tuesday. However, it's possible the Diamondbacks will tweak their rotation since Bumgarner threw just 13 pitches Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Trevor Story: Shows positive signs

Story went 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI in Wednesday's 10-5 extra-inning loss to the Angels. Well before Boston's bullpen melted down in the final two innings, Story was the "story" for the Red Sox. He's struggled since Opening Day but has shown recent signs he may be turning the corner at the plate. He had a two-hit game Saturday in Baltimore followed by a three-walk effort Sunday. "That was a big day for me, the three walks," Story told Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. "When I can control the strike zone like that and make decisions like that, good things are going to come. I've felt that way for the past week and it has been nice. I know I'm pretty close." Perhaps signing late in spring training has led to a slow start. Story has yet to homer and has a career-high 28.4 K%.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Dominates on mound, adds two hits

Ohtani (3-2) picked up the win against Boston on Thursday, pitching seven scoreless innings on six hits while striking out 11 and walking zero. He also went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI as a hitter. The groin injury Ohtani suffered during Sunday's 6-5 win over the White Sox...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Placed on 10-day IL

Santana was placed on the 10-day injured list with right ankle bursitis Wednesday, retroactive to May 3. Santana was slated to miss a second consecutive game Wednesday after being scratched from Tuesday's lineup, and he'll get additional time to recover since he's dealing with some inflammation. Hunter Dozier and Ryan O'Hearn should see increased playing time at first base, while Emmanuel Rivera was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Lands on IL

Garrett has been placed on the 7-day injured list with Triple-A Jacksonville due to an impingement in his left shoulder, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports. The southpaw last pitched for Jacksonville on April 26 and struck out seven batters over five strong innings, but the issue apparently cropped up after the start. The 24-year-old's injury could cost him another chance at proving himself in the Miami rotation, as top prospect Max Meyer is now in line to get the next opportunity if it arises while Garrett is sidelined.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Not starting Thursday

Hernandez will hit the bench Thursday against the Angels, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. Hernandez sits for just the second time this season. He's gotten off to a poor start at the plate, hitting just .189/.262/.567 with one homer in 24 games. Jackie Bradley slides to center field in his absence, with Franchy Cordero starting in right.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Angels' Jared Walsh: Four RBI in blowout win

Walsh went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two additional RBI during Thursday's 8-0 win over the Red Sox. Walsh opened the scoring with a two-run shot off Red Sox reliever Tanner Houck in the seventh inning and added a two-RBI single in the eighth off Kutter Crawford. After going hitless in three straight games, Walsh has bounced back with five hits and eight RBI over his last two contests.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Jake Diekman: Suffers blown save

Diekman suffered a blown save after he pitched one-third of an inning Wednesday, allowing an inherited run to score while giving up one hit and a walk in the loss to the Angels. The 35-year-old was called upon to protect a one-run lead with two on and two out in...
BOSTON, MA

