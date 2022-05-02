ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Enter Your Dog to be Casper’s 2022 ‘Scoop the Poop’ Mascot [PHOTO CONTEST]

By Townsquare Media
My Country 95.5
My Country 95.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The search is on for this year’s official Scoop The Poop mascot and the City Of Casper would like to remind you there’s never been a better time to remember to Scoop The Poop!. Dog poop that hasn’t been picked...

mycountry955.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Casper, WY
Lifestyle
City
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Pets & Animals
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Poop#Mascot#Scoop The Poop
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
Upworthy

'Heartbreaker' dog stood up at his adoption party finds forever home after 225 days in the shelter

Luke, the 5-year-old pooch from Kent, England, has finally found a family. The former shelter dog earned the title "heartbreaker" in February this year when he made headlines for getting stood up at his Valentine's Day-themed adoption party. As news of the poorly attended event—organized by the Battersea Brands Hatch shelter—spread worldwide, the pup's story of being unlucky in love touched many who felt "shattered," the shelter said in a press release. Soon, they started receiving mountains of mail from Luke's growing fanbase, including toys, handwritten love notes, donations and letters expressing their interest in adopting the canine.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
InspireMore

“That Is Love.” Horse Gallops Over To Comfort Crying Little Girl.

If you’re lucky enough to be raised around horses, you know how blessed you are. Horses may be big, but they’re often gentle giants with unique personalities and surprising intelligence. Research shows that horses can recognize their owners and pick up on non-verbal cues humans don’t even know they’re sending. They can sense human emotions and moods and can communicate their wants and needs to both humans and other horses.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

The Real Story Behind the Infamous “Alberta Grizzly”

It wasn’t that long ago that email chains—not social media—were how many incredible hunting stories and photos went viral. These days, you’ll see a social media post with some photos and perhaps a caption or story that gets shared across the internet. Email chains were similar...
ANIMALS
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy