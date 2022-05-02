ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the Kitchen: Tomahawk beef rib eye steak

By Michaela Johnson
WPRI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChef Carlos DeMoura from Fred & Steve’s Steakhouse shares a simple, but delicious recipe for tomahawk beef rib eye steak. STEPS: Remove steak from refrigerator. Brush/coat each side with oil. Rub both sides...

