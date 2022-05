I defy you to find a better place to rest your headphones than on the heads of Chewbacca, C3PO, or our dark lord, Darth Vader. If, however, you’re on the market for an incredibly cool headphone stand, the guys at Angled can easily hook you up. Armed with a fleet of 3D printers, the Angled.XYZ builds some of the most incredible pop-culture-inspired headphone holders (and even gaming controller stands). Based out of USA, Angled 3D prints each headphone stand out of PLA to order, and offers a wide selection to choose from. Their Star Wars collection spans probably every popular character you could think of (except Yoda, unfortunately) from Chewie to Luke, and from Vader to even Darth Maul. Heck, there’s even a Jar Jar Binks headphone stand available!

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO