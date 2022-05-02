App notification icon with a two piece circle with heart in the middle

Due to a decent wide angle coverage and the best zoom; I would say yes. At least versatility can be measured; whereas, best photo can be very subjective. And with the comparisons used online they are almost all subjective and the one subject missing is actually seeing what was photographed. That's always been my big gripe with photo comparisons on how the camera portrayed the color. Without actually seeing the subject, how would I know which photo is the most accurate...in most cases, not all.
