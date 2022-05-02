ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
App notification icon with a two piece circle with heart in the middle

By Android Central Question
Android Central
 4 days ago

Swipe down from the top of...

forums.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Android Central

What hearing aid devices work with Amazon Fire TV Cube?

Best answer: The Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd gen) is compatible with ASHA-certified Starkey hearing aids via the company's Thrive Hearing Control app. Watching television is a common experience that many take for granted far too often. It's less than ideal whether it is straining to hear it or reading subtitles while watching. Because for those who are hard of hearing, something as routine as watching a TV show or movie requires slightly more effort. Amazon is trying to make viewing and hearing streaming shows a bit more enjoyable for those with hearing aids.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Note 10 plus security patch

I'll leave a Link to register so you can communicate here, As a guest account you can only post questions but can't reply.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Does the S22 Ultra have the most versatile camera?

Due to a decent wide angle coverage and the best zoom; I would say yes. At least versatility can be measured; whereas, best photo can be very subjective. And with the comparisons used online they are almost all subjective and the one subject missing is actually seeing what was photographed. That's always been my big gripe with photo comparisons on how the camera portrayed the color. Without actually seeing the subject, how would I know which photo is the most accurate...in most cases, not all.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Spotify Car Thing review: All Spotify, all the time

Spotify's Car Thing is easy to bring into any vehicle, except you need to gauge what you would actually need it for because its purpose isn't always clear relative to other ways to listen to tunes. There would've been a time when a device like Car Thing made a lot...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Samsung's new memory cards are made to record over a decade of video

Samsung is launching upgraded versions of its PRO Endurance microSD cards that are designed for years of use, which is roughly double the life of the original models. Samsung PRO Endurance microSD cards come in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB options. 32GB and 64GB cards write at up to 30MB/s,...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

My Phone Number shows as unknown

SIM 1 - The number is shown correctly. How can I add my number on to the SIM without rooting my device?. Samsung SM-A715F/DS (Galaxy A71)
