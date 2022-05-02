ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

UK loses Payne to Transfer Portal

By Todd Hamilton
whopam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky Sports Radio reports Zan Payne-the son of new Louisville coach Kenny Payne-is transferring...

whopam.com

Comments / 0

