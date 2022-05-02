Cabool woman injured in accident

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
A Lebanon woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 10:53 a.m. Saturday on Missouri 64 at Route KK. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Candi L. Rogers, 41, of Lebanon, the driver of an eastbound 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was making a left turn and was struck in the rear by an eastbound 2004 Dodge Dakota driven by Kristen M. Gates, 44, of Tunas. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning. Keegan Wiedemann, 18, was driving a vehicle westbound on Highway 100 at Newport Road at 8:18 a.m. Sunday. A 15-year-old boy was his passenger. Missouri State Highway Patrol says the vehicle was driving too fast...
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A 16-year-old has died after a wreck in Miller County on Highway 42 on Wednesday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the teen was driving a 2009 Chevy Cruze when it started to skid and traveled off the roadway and hit a fence and a tree. The
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) – According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri, a body was found in a well full of water on May 1. The sheriff’s office said that mushroom hunters came across the well Sunday afternoon and decided to test the depth of the water with a long stick. To their […]
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman has been accused of possession of meth and trafficking contraband after an early morning traffic stop on Thursday. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Sonya R. Tavis, 42, of Ozawkie, is in custody after deputies allegedly found methamphetamine in her possession during a traffic stop early Thursday morning, April 28, near NW Tyler and NW St. John St.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Police have been searching for Delbert Kinsey of Lonedell for months. A body found in the Big River has been identified as the 56-year-old man by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office. There are no obvious signs of trauma and the cause of death is still under investigation. Kinsey left home […]
NOEL, Mo. — At the beginning of the month, April 1, 2022, Noel Marshal’s Office engaged in a pursuit with a white GMC Yukon. The vehicle evaded officers. Following the pursuit, investigation revealed the registered owner was untruthful about being in the vehicle during that pursuit. Additionally it was discovered their two children were present in the vehicle. As a...
JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - A Joplin man is behind bars on a murder charge after officials recovered the body of a missing man Wednesday from a well in Newton County. Prosecutors have charged Damyon D. Fisher, 40, with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the investigation. The case dates...
BARBER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Barber County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Medicine Lodge Police Department, the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harper County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Friday for methamphetamine-related charges, according to a media release from the KBI.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A police chase reaching speeds well over 100 mph on I-70 ended in St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. The chase started in Wentzville after the driver allegedly ran over a person. The eastbound chase on I-70 went through St. Charles County and over the Blanchette Bridge into St. Louis County. The […]
A new story has been posted with more details. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo.– A 19-year-old from Mountain View was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder and arson following an investigation into a fatal residential fire. Jacob Hearne, 19, was arrested on Tuesday, April 19. Authorities were investigating a fire at 330 Falck Street in Mountain View […]
JOHNSON COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just after 10a.m. Saturday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1985 Jeep Wrangler driven by Ronald W. Johnson, 76, was northbound at 1262 Highway WW. The driver exited the Jeep, feel and it ran over him. Johnson...
More than 30 students’ vehicles were damaged near Sumner Academy of Arts and Science. KCK man found guilty of fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend in 2018. Devonte Wash was found Guilty on Monday for capital murder. Wash shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend back in 2018 just hours before they were to find out the sex of the baby.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating after mushroom hunters discovered a body in a rural, hand-dug water well in south-central Missouri. The discovery was made Sunday afternoon near the unincorporated community of Long Lane, about 35 miles northeast of Springfield. The mushroom hunters came upon the well and...
A Utah driver who allegedly tested positive for meth crashed his car into a horse corral where two 3-year-old boys were playing, killing both of them, the Utah County Sheriff's Office said. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Kent Cody Barlow, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, as well as possession, driving under the influence, and a possible parole violation.
