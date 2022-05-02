Cabool woman injured in accident

A Lebanon woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 10:53 a.m. Saturday on Missouri 64 at Route KK. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Candi L. Rogers, 41, of Lebanon, the driver of an eastbound 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was making a left turn and was struck in the rear by an eastbound 2004 Dodge Dakota driven by Kristen M. Gates, 44, of Tunas. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

