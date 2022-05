ISHEPMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 107th house in Ishpeming. The house, which took a little over one year to build, was presented to the Hodge family. It took 98 volunteers who worked over 2,300 hours to finish building. Each member of the family also put in 250 hours of work into the home or other habitat projects. Habitat workers say the finished product is extremely rewarding.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO