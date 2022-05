The Radeon RX 6400 is a brand new RDNA2 GPU that uses TSMC's cutting-edge 6nm process. Sounds exciting, right? Well, maybe not so much once you get to see the results... In a way, the RX 6400 is quite unique. This low-powered GPU doesn't require external power, consumes less than 75 watts, and so it can received all of its power from the PCI Express slot. Moreover, AMD has branded this model with a total board power rating of just 53 watts, meaning it should use even less power than the GeForce GTX 1650.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO