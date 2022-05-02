ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists say they have nailed down the ideal amount of sleep in middle and old age

By Katie Hunt
 3 days ago
(CNN) — The optimum amount of sleep is not too little but not too much -- at least in middle and old age. New research has found that around seven hours of sleep is the ideal night's rest, with insufficient and excessive sleep associated with a reduced ability to pay attention,...

Sudi
3d ago

this is funny, I just finished reading an article that said napping or sleeping too much leads to dementia, this article says too little sleep leads to dementia...I think people writing these articles have dementia...

Catherine Meadows
3d ago

my memory is excellent I still handle my own banking and financial affairs I've still pay my own bills and I'm very alert what's going on around me and I'm 88 years old and I still watch TV until I'm ready to go to bed and I get up when I'm ready to get up and that's it my only problem is I have arthritis I just don't move as good some days as others as far as my mental I have no dimensional I can remember things that a lot of people don't remember so I say all people are not the same and they can't tell you or me how much rest you need it depends on each individual

Louis Hadley
3d ago

science nails down nothing. science changes with new hypothesis. media reports on facts science reports (or is supposed to) report on findings. science is never settled, something always gets proven or disproven. only time or space will prove it.

