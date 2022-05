Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Ethereum is about to undergo a massive change. The most-used blockchain, which powers the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, is readying for a highly anticipated upgrade called the “merge.” It’s supposed to make it more eco-friendly and efficient, but there’s a lot of money at stake—it could push its cryptocurrency, Ether, to surpass Bitcoin in terms of market cap.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO