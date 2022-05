Beats has tapped London-based designer Paria Farzaneh to reimagine the Powerbeats Pro earphones. Having used the product herself every day for two years, Farzaneh described that the earbuds have become “a second skin” to her, as per her interview with HYPEBEAST. “It wasn’t difficult for me to articulate what I wanted to do because it felt like an extension of me. I really hated reading articles about AI and how at some point we all have these extensions of AI as the self,” she said. “But when I think about when I have my headphones on, it is that. It announces my emails and text conversations. I don’t think people really think about that when they put headphones in but that is the reality.”

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO