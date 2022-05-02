ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moncks Corner, SC

1 dead following early morning house fire in Moncks Corner

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486I52_0fQMgLUf00

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following an early morning house fire in Moncks Corner.

The fire happened in the Santee Circle community just before 4:30 a.m., according to East Berkeley Fire District Chief Perry Pickering.

Chief Pickering said fire crews arrived to find a “single-wide home” on fire with one person inside. He described that person as an elderly woman.

Numerous agencies, including the East Berkeley, North Berkeley, and the Moncks Corner Fire Departments responded to the scene and worked to put the flames out.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, state fire officials, the Berkeley County Coroner’s office and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Beloved grizzly bear dies at Riverbanks Zoo

One northbound lane of Highway 52 is blocked and will be for the next several hours while officials investigate.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Ambulance collision impacting traffic on HWY 17

UPDATE: The road has reopened as of 12:00 p.m. —– CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is working to clear a collision on Highway 17 near Colleton County. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, all lanes were closed. CCSO said that a crash occurred before 10 a.m. involving a tractor tailor and an ambulance transporting […]
WNCT

Teenager dies in car crash in South Carolina

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died in a car crash Sunday morning in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11:28 a.m. on Augusta Road. According to troopers, the driver of a 2008 Kia SUV was driving north on Augusta Road and a driver of a 2002 Honda […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moncks Corner, SC
Accidents
Berkeley County, SC
Accidents
County
Berkeley County, SC
City
Moncks Corner, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Crime & Safety
Moncks Corner, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD looking for missing 7-year-old, 15-year-old

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police are looking for two missing children. Police say that the two children are believed to be with their mother, Dominique Smalls. Dmaine Walker, 7, is described to be four feet tall, weighing 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. NCPD says that Serenity Brooks, 15, is […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
WJBF

3 dead in string of local shootings in 5 days

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Eddie Brley lives right across the street from where shots rang out on Oslo Road Easter morning. “It sounded like an automatic weapon — about 14 or 15 shots,” Brley said. 21-year-old JuJuan Russel died as a result of that shooting.  A shooting 3 days before in the same neighborhood killed 24-year-old […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Man on death row in South Carolina expresses remorse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF) – Just days from the originally scheduled execution of Richard Moore and it’s unclear what will happen next after the South Carolina Supreme Court issued a stay. Moore was convicted of shooting and killing James Mahoney at a convenience store in Spartanburg County in 1999. His lawyer, the executive director of Justice […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 former correctional officers charged after smuggling meth into Ridgeland prison

FLORENCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two former SCDC correctional officers are facing time in federal prison after they allegedly conspired to distribute methamphetamine inside Ridgeland Correctional Institution. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, Joseph Bailey Jr. (29) and Xavier Capers (28) were both indicted after SCDC staff found a […]
RIDGELAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville PD investigating after school fight videos show up online

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A mother in Summerville is voicing her concerns after fight videos from Summerville High School were posted to an Instagram account. Officials at the Summerville Police Department said they are investigating after videos, which appear to show students fighting at Summerville High, were recently discovered online. “My son was actually in […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Couple arrested for stealing almost $14K worth of items from friend’s West Ashley apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are accused of theft after they allegedly stole several items from a friend’s apartment that one was staying in without permission. According to the Charleston Police, Melissa Dzienny (39) and Franchesca Camarda (35) are both facing burglary charges. A report reads that the victim had just recently been released […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF

South Carolina man arrested for lottery fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
SUMTER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy