As a food and culinary travel columnist, I am frequently asked for recommendations for foodie destinations. I’ve also become a resource for friends, family, and readers to answer cooking questions. A recent one was; “How do you season a cast iron frying pan? I’ve tried several different methods and to no avail; everything sticks! I’ve tried oiling the pans in the oven for an hour at 500 degrees and inverting the pan. I’ve tried it on the top of the stove. Please help!”

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO