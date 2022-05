How delightful to hear that Montclair might soon be in the vanguard (if not the lead) on procuring native plants for our public spaces!. I didn't know anything about native species before moving to Montclair. The more I learn, the more convinced I am that we all have to do as much as possible to remove non-native species (especially the invasive ones) from our garden centers, our yards and our public spaces.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO