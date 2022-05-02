Staff emphasize focus on school's culture, climate and environment

Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Principal Matt Ryan says his school is working to create a safe and comfortable environment for all.

Ryan shared more information with the K-W School Board on April 25 about the three initiatives staff have implemented: Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), wellness professional learning communities (PLCs) and new advisory period curriculum.

“Really, these are three impactful and significant things staff put a lot of time and work in, and will continue to do moving forward to create a safe and comfortable environment for all,” Ryan said. “That is something I repeat many times for kids and staff, but we all have a responsibility to do that.”

According to its site, PBIS is an “evidence-based three-tiered framework to improve and integrate all of the data, systems, and practices affecting student outcomes every day.”

The team of Ryan, staff members Cheryl Dahl, Whitney Bartholome, Claire Larson, Kirby VanDeWalker and Stacy Quam recently completed two years of training. The team meets once per month to discuss defined roles and outcomes. Each member of the team has a different role and responsibility.

Ryan said there was a lot of work done on promoting the ideas of honor, integrity and excellence.

There are posters inside the classrooms to remind students to demonstrate honor and respect for themselves, others and the school; show integrity by doing what it is right when no one is looking and achieve excellence by working to meet their full potential.

Pride tickets were also created to encourage positive behavior. Staff are encouraged to hand out one ticket a day or at least five days a week to students. Tickets are entered into a weekly drawing and three winners receive a choice 32 prizes, including gift cards, a students versus staff water balloon fight, or a mystery box delivered to their lunch table.

Ryan said it isn’t necessarily about the prize, but the acknowledgement and focus on positives with students.

Other efforts include creation of behavior expectation flowcharts, staff surveys, staff training, and additional student recognition programs.

Ryan said the wellness PLCs include two groups of teachers who meet once a month.

“It can, at times get heavy, and difficult to talk about,” Ryan said. “But they have a trusted group with good conversations about diversity and inclusion, and making the school a safe place for everyone.”

A new social/emotional advisory curriculum is anticipated to be implemented in the next school year. Ryan said details and logistics about those offerings will be worked out this spring and summer, with input from teachers.

Board member AJ Lindell said he liked how all three items will be integrated in the daily learning.