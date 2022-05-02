ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Commentator: salary increase not enough to attract new Baltimore City officers

By Morning Show Producer
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Facing a staffing shortage of about 300 officers, the Baltimore Police Department is turning to controversial makeshift solutions to fill the gaps. According to sources with knowledge of the situation, with the exception of SWAT officers, all detectives in specialized units, including homicide, are now required to work...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy